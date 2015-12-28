From Zoolander 2 to Election Day, Here's the 2016 Forecast for Fashion

What's in for the new year? From the highly anticipated "Manus x Machina" exhibition at the Met to the release of Zoolander 2 (which promises to be packed with designer cameos), name-drop these 16 people, places, and things to sound like a front-row regular. Keep scrolling to find out what to look forward to 2016.
1. An Oscar de la Renta Retrospective
The first large-scale retrospective on the quintessential American designer, who died in 2014, opens at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. Fashion editor André Leon Talley, who curates the exhibition, brings together more than 100 unfailingly elegant ensembles created over 50 years. March 12—May 30, deyoung.famsf.org.
2. Fairy Tale Fashion Exhibit
New York's Museum at FIT welcomes maidens and mad hatters alike with "Fairy Tale Fashion," where Little Red's riding hood is by Comme des Garçons. January 15—April 16, fitnyc.edu/museum.
3. Olympics Fashion
The Summer Olympics have apparel giants thinking of Carioca style (see Nike's spring ode to the colors of the games, pictured). Giorgio Armani (Italy), Ralph Lauren (U.S.), and Stella McCartney (U.K.) will compete, too, by dressing the athletes.
4. Barneys Store Opening
Twenty-three years after moving its flagship uptown, Barneys New York opens a new store in February on the same Chelsea block where it was born in 1923—"a full circle moment for the brand," says CEO Mark Lee.
5. Grease Live, the Musical
Julianne Hough as Sandy, Carly Rae Jepsen as Frenchy, and Vanessa Hudgens as Rizzo—Fox's January 31st live broadcast of Grease, the '70s musical, is being updated for an audience of millennials (just weeks after NBC takes on The Wiz). Will anyone get the references to Troy Donahue and Rock Hudson?
6. Barbie in Paris
Scholars have always been fascinated by her looks. The fashion icon hits the big time as the subject of a Musée des Arts Décoratifs exhibition. March 10—September 18, lesartsdecoratifs.com.
7. Fashion in Politics
As Election Day nears, expect an unreasonable amount of attention to be paid to the candidates' attire and its impact on fashion. The joys of no-fuss pantsuits are no-brainers (we're looking at you, Hillary Clinton), but it's better to not read too much into Donald Trump's shiny red ties.
Celebrities in pantsuits, above: Jennifer Aniston in Gucci, Gigi Hadid in Smythe, and Michelle Monaghan in Altuzarra.
8. Zoolander 2 Comes Out
Forget blue steel. When Zoolander 2 hits theaters on February 12 (15 years after the original), the real status symbol for designers will be having a cameo in the film.
9. Binge-Watching HBO's Vinyl
Vinyl, HBO's tough-talking music-industry drama from Mick Jagger, Martin Scorsese, and Terence Winter (premiering February 14), is like a cross between Empire and Boardwalk Empire.
10. "Manus x Machina"
The Metropolitan Museum of Art explores the effect of technology on fashion, from the invention of the sewing machine to 3-D printers, in "Manus × Machina." Apple sponsors the show. May 5 to August 14, metmuseum.org/manusxmachina.
11. Undercover by designer Jun Takahashi
Aliens living among us, imaginary rock bands, Swan Lake ballerinas—these are just a few examples of the ingenious dream creations of Undercover (and under-the-radar) designer Jun Takahashi, who finally gets his due with a lush monograph from Rizzoli, coming in April.
12. Demna Gvasalia's Debut Collection for Balenciaga
With the prêt-a-porter ecosystem in a state of designer flux, all eyes will be watching the arrival of avant-garde creative director Demna Gvasalia at the house that Cristóbal built.
13. Ritz Paris Returns
Rest easy! A long drought of €1,000-a-night rooms in the 1st Arrondissement ends with the return of the Ritz Paris, now featuring the world's only Chanel spa.
14. Coach's 75th Birthday
The buzziest birthday of the year belongs to the well-seasoned leather-goods brand, which celebrates its 75th year with an elevated ready-to-wear collection called Coach 1941. Creative director Stuart Vevers, who is pushing the label onto the luxury turf of its European counterparts, also puts his own spin on the saddlebag, based on the classic pouch from 1972.
15. Designers Tap Into Tech
What's the app or platform currently in favor? Trust designers to stay au courant with the latest crazes, following Burberry's Snapchat-enhanced ad campaigns or Tommy Hilfiger's cool new shopping experience using virtual-reality goggles. Of course, as you know, InStyle was all over these trends months ago.
16. Anna Teurnell's Debut Collection for Marimekko
The fab Finnish textiles of Marimekko have been delighting home-décor shoppers (not to mention Jackie Kennedy) for decades, but the company finally gets serious about ready-to-wear with a collection from Anna Teurnell, the designer who helmed the & Other Stories retail concept for H&M. Her début for spring has all the right pops of prints.