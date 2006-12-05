Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Fashion Flashback
1. Cocktails, Anyone?Reese Witherspoon in a vintage Chanel dress and Chanel jewelry.
2. Cocktails, Anyone?Charlize Theron showed miles of leg in a sheer black John Galliano for Dior dress.
3. Cocktails, Anyone?Natalie Portman didn’t need a lot to show off her black lace vintage Chanel dress. A chunky ring and black strappy heels were her only accessories.
4. Cocktails, Anyone?Brokeback Mountain’s Anne Hathaway glittered in a navy tulle Marc Jacobs dress.
5. Sexy BacksPenÃ©lope Cruz let her back steal the show in a pale backless gown.
6. Sexy BacksHilary Swank repeated her backless appearance at the 2005 Oscars with this strappy, low-cut dress by Jean Yu.
7. Sexy BacksTeri Hatcher took a backless turn in a bronze metallic Versace dress.
8. Sexy BacksA gorgeous Jessica Alba, also in Versace, bared her back but showed off the gown’s train on the red carpet.
9. Get BacksEva Longoria matched the carpet as she modeled her bright red dress by Bob Mackie.
10. White NightsPride amp Prejudice’s Keira Knightley, nominated for a Globe, walked the red carpet in a white vintage Valentino gown with a jeweled waist sash.
11. White NightsBest Actress nominee (and then-expectant mother) Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her creamy Empire-waist Balenciaga gown.
12. White NightsBest Dramatic Actress winner Felicity Huffman chose a white Empire-waist gown with silver straps by Marchesa.
13. White NightsA History of Violence’s Maria Bello was also in a white Empire-waist gown-hers by Hollywood favorite Elie Saab.
14. White NightsThe radiant Kate Beckinsale arrived in a vintage white lace gown with a fishtail hem by Christian Dior.
15. White NightsGrey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo shimmered in a belted white satin gown with a lace bodice.
