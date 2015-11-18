13 Fashion Designers and the Celebrity Muses Who Inspire Them 

After each completed collection, designers are faced with one question that never goes unasked: "What was your inspiration?" The talents that lead both top global fashion companies and innovative new brands often respond with a specific reference to a historic piece of art or iconic film. But in spite of their seasonal inspirations, there’s always one thing that stays on their radar: their muse.

It’s the singers, actresses, socialites, and indisputable beauties that help bring life to the clothes these designers create. And while the designers of yore may simply have had just one muse, those working today collaborate with several bold-faced names on the regular. Stars bounce from working with one fashion house to the next, and designers, similarly, often turn their heads to find exciting new talent. Before the tide turns again, we’ve listed 13 of the most notable and unbreakable celebrity-designer relationships today.

MOSCHINO'S JEREMY SCOTT AND KATY PERRY (ABOVE)

Talk about a perfect pairing. Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott is known for colorful collections that celebrate everything from Barbie to American fast food favorites, so it's no surprise that bubble gum pop fixture Katy Perry is who he turns to give his clothing a hit of quirky-cute eccentricity. The singer, who stars in Moschino's fall 2015 campaign, is a front-row fixture at his Moschino and namesake shows, and has tapped the designer to create over-the-top pieces like the flame-adorned dress she sported earlier this year during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

