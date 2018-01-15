In the Mag

Tory Burch, Tommy Hilfiger, and More Reveal Their Current Fashion Obsessions

Brian Henn
January 15, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
by: InStyle Staff

What do a cherry red cowboy hat, the late R&B singer Aaliyah, and an old typewriter have in common? The hearts of some seriously major designers. This delightfully random assortment of things represents just a few of the answers we got after putting an ask out to five creative geniuses behind beloved American labels for the objects of their lifelong obsessions—and, of course, the full backstory. Brandon Maxwell, Bob Mackie, Tommy Hilfiger, Jason Wu, and Tory Burch have their eye on some pretty eclectic goods right now. Keep scrolling down for the surprising scoop on what the fashion stars you love, well, love.

