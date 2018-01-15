Tory Burch, Tommy Hilfiger, and More Reveal Their Current Fashion Obsessions

“I guess if you wait around long enough, everything comes around again. I used to do tons of stuff for Elton John. I first worked with him for a TV special in 1975 with Bette Midler, Cher, and Flip Wilson. After it was over, he asked if I would do some things just for him, so I asked what he would like, and he said, ‘Like what you make for Cher–jumpsuits with holes in them and feathers.’ It was a sort of New Age Liberace look at that moment. Later on we did things a little more butch, but that was when he was thin and young. It’s funny—they do a sketch in that special where they’re at the old folks’ home playing old, like they’re in their 70s. And now they really are that age.”

For spring, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele designed a capsule collection inspired by looks from Sir Elton John’s archives, including several that were originally created by Bob Mackie, like the above top.

