Fashionistas and film critics alike are abuzz about the upcoming Chanel biopic, Coco Before Chanel (in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on September 25). As if Chanel’s incredible rise to fashion royalty wasn’t reason enough to head to the theater, the costumes are spectacular. “The story is more or less set before the first World War and I wanted amp#91;to stay true toamp#93; the style of the period,” says the movie’s costume designer Catherine Leterrier. Here, Audrey Tatou (of Amelie fame) is wearing a striped nautical top inspired by what French fisherman wore as underwear. “I put it on her to show that she was a tomboy, but very chic” says Leterrier. “She could turn working outfits into sophisticated looks.”