Here Sarah attends a Governor's Ball; both the party's décor and her Chinoiserie-printed dress reflect the Chinese influence in Northern Australia at the time. She also wears Ferragamo shoes (see inset), which Catherine Martin added after delving into the company's shoe archives. "Salvatore Ferragamo was the natural choice for celebrities and aristocrats during this era, so it is quite easy to imagine that Lady Sarah would have been a Ferragamo client," says the company's accessories director, James Ferragamo. "To create the shoes for the film, our designers took Catherine's input and created shoes that were true to the Ferragamo style of the era using certain trademark details such as the ribbed wedge, patchwork woven rattan and combining mixed materials such as velvet and stingray."