Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Fashion 101: T-Shirts
-
1. Logo ManiaThe right logo T-shirt can telegraph so much: what's on your iPod, your cultural affiliations, even your coquettish sense of humor.
Lindsay Lohan has been spotted wearing this chic black T by Karl Lagerfeld. With white skinny jeans or a long flared skirt, you'll keep everyone guessing as to who "Karl" is.
-
2. Logo ManiaChloÃ© has taken a whimsically retro approach with its logo, mimicking an old-school sports jersey.
-
3. Logo ManiaThis Chip & Pepper T takes a collegiate-looking typeface and pairs it with a cartoon-like caricature.
-
4. Graphic PrintsMove over, Matisse. T-shirt designers are pushing the creative envelope in devising suitably appealing imagery.
Perfect for that day in the dunes, this colorful T will add a touch of color to an all-white ensemble.
-
5. Graphic PrintsTap into your inner sense of harmony with this flock of partridges emblazoned across your chest.
-
6. Graphic PrintsNo, this isn't the NBC peacock at rest. But just as bold, it will meet its match in anything black or white.
1 of 6
Logo Mania
The right logo T-shirt can telegraph so much: what's on your iPod, your cultural affiliations, even your coquettish sense of humor.
Lindsay Lohan has been spotted wearing this chic black T by Karl Lagerfeld. With white skinny jeans or a long flared skirt, you'll keep everyone guessing as to who "Karl" is.
Lindsay Lohan has been spotted wearing this chic black T by Karl Lagerfeld. With white skinny jeans or a long flared skirt, you'll keep everyone guessing as to who "Karl" is.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM