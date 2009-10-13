Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Fashion
-
1. Collective of Global Indie Boutiquesfarfetch.com
Shop the best boutiques in Paris, London, Florence and other hip European cities-all in the same place. Extending your reach overseas means discovering cool new brands and being able to get your hands on styles from more familiar names that have sold out here.
At left: Marc by Marc Jacobs dress, $700; at farfetch.com.
-
2. New Look and Great Petite Selectionanntaylor.com
The petite section of this site remains impressive, but women of every size should give the brand a second look: A new designer has updated the entire collection, giving it a fresh, modern air.
At left: Ann Taylor short-sleeve sweater, $110; at anntaylor.com.
-
3. Petite Lingerielulalu.com
A fantastic resource for women who wear an A or AA. Be sure to check out the Lula Lu brand, created in response to customer fit needs and style requests.
At left: Lula Lu bra, $54, and thong, $28.
-
4. N.Y.C. Cooloaknyc.com
The clothes are edgy but not bafflingly so: just a collection of well-designed Ts, architectural coats, studded boots, and distressed leather bags in a very New York palette of black, gray, white and nude.
At left: Oak jacket, $422; at oaknyc.com.
-
5. Super-Flattering Workout Wearlululemon.com
The prices may be higher than you want to pay for clothes that you're going to sweat in, but once you see yourself in Lululemon's flattering, long-lasting, comfy yoga and running clothes, you'll be converted.
At left: Lululemon Athletica tank, $52; at lululemon.com.
-
6. Over 400 Hot Brandsrevolveclothing.com
This is a shopping super-mega site. Beyond the pages of stylish clothing and accessories, there are fashion books, gadgets, and music. Tip: New women's products are added every Sunday and Tuesday night.
At left: Tibi dress, $227; at revolveclothing.com.
-
7. Affordable and Cutepixiemarket.com
If you're into having pieces that no one else has, this site gives you a lot to choose from. Even better, its selection of unique dresses, shoes and accessories includes plenty of offerings under $100.
-
8. Edgy Basicslagarconne.com
This site specializes in French tomboy chic-deceptively simple pieces that have a touch of cool and a lot of attitude.
-
9. One-Stop Style Shopshopbop.com
It's got tons (and we mean tons) of the latest styles, but thanks to large images and lots of views, you won't feel overwhelmed. The jeans selection is unparalleled, and you can sort by style and wash.
-
10. High-End Hipaloharag.com
Don't let the name fool you; this isn't a surf shop. It's a site chock-full of exciting fashion. Look for coveted brands like Givenchy and Martin Margiela and an impressive selection of jewelry from unusual international names.
At left: Martin Margiela trench, $1,495; at aloharag.com.
-
11. Shop By Videoshopflick.com
Watch a video about each of the up-and-coming designers featured, and for some pieces-like a one-of-a-kind distressed scarf from Raquel Allegra-learn how to wear them.
At left: Kahri by KahriAnne Kerr jacket, $175; at shopflick.com.
-
12. Tasteful and Pretty Lingeriejournelle.com
Not only does it have an assortment of the brands you love (from Hanky Panky to Huit) but all styles are beautifully shot and well explained (so that's what you do with those suspenders!).
At left: Chantelle bra, $98 and tango boy shorts, $50.
-
13. Hot New Designerscreaturesofcomfort.us
Here you'll find pieces from the whole crew of today's trendy designers, such as Rachel Comey and Bernard Wilhelm, shown in easy-to-ogle photos from various angles.
At left: Rachel Comey Alpaca fur vest, $679; at creaturesofcomfort.us.
-
14. Right Off the Runwaykirnazabete.com
Wish you could shop the runways from home? Check out the online outpost of one of New York's chicest boutiques, where the best pieces from luxury lines like Lanvin are housed with hard-to-find brands like Rick Owens.
At left: Rick Owens shearling peplum jacket, $3,839; at kirnazabete.com.
-
15. Mix and Match Styles Across Sitespolyvore.com
Visitors to Polyvore create outfits by pulling together the latest fashions for sale across the Web. Buy whole looks that inspire, or cherry-pick individual pieces. Plus, you can search by brand, trend, and celebrity style.
At left: Topshop skirt, $73; at polyvore.com.
-
16. Pretty Plus Sizesleeleesvalise.com
This online arm of the Brooklyn boutique doesn't have the biggest selection, but what it has is worth a look: pretty patterned dresses, silky wrap tops, and premium denim.
At left: Lee Lee's Valise chemise, $142; at leeleesvalise.com.
-
17. Ultimate in French Coolcolette.fr
The Colette boutique in Paris has been a mecca for the super stylish for years. And its e-shop sells pretty much everything you would find in the store.
At left: Clements Ribeiro cardigan, $1,065; at colette.fr.
-
18. Boho Chiccalypso-celle.com
Effortless silk dresses and gauzy beaded tunics make this site the destination for travelers or those just dreaming of exotic locales. Buy one of its lighter-than-air scarves and we promise it will become one of your everyday go-tos.
-
19. L.A. Styleronherman.com
A good fashion boutique is well edited and offers something you can't get anywhere else, which is exactly what Ronherman.com does, filled as it is with tons of exclusive items and designer lines, like Chasely, that are usually hard to find online.
At left: Free People top, $128; at ronherman.com.
-
20. Luxe Lingeriecatrionamackechnie.com
If you're looking for opulent undergarments, head over to this site to find elegant styles from designers like Christian Dior, Eres and Wolford.
At left: Carine Gilson silk muslin camisole, $625; panties, $355; at catrionamackechnie.com.
-
21. Style News and Shopping
-
22. Swim Separatesmaliamills.com
The search for the perfect bathing suit stops here! Malia Mills fills her online boutique with one-pieces and easy-to-pair separates in a variety of cuts. So if you want a triangle top but need more rear-end coverage, don't sweat it, just log on here.
-
23. Designer Goods and Great Servicenet-a-porter.com
Ask a stylish woman to name her favorite sites, and Net-A-Porter is likely to be one of them. It carries directional brands and makes it supereasy to shop-with tons of views, great descriptions, top-notch style advice, and fast delivery.
At left: Christian Louboutin sandals, $1,670; available in December at net-a-porter.com.
1 of 23
Collective of Global Indie Boutiques
farfetch.com
Shop the best boutiques in Paris, London, Florence and other hip European cities-all in the same place. Extending your reach overseas means discovering cool new brands and being able to get your hands on styles from more familiar names that have sold out here.
At left: Marc by Marc Jacobs dress, $700; at farfetch.com.
Shop the best boutiques in Paris, London, Florence and other hip European cities-all in the same place. Extending your reach overseas means discovering cool new brands and being able to get your hands on styles from more familiar names that have sold out here.
At left: Marc by Marc Jacobs dress, $700; at farfetch.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM