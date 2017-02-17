How Do Brazilian Girls Do Winter? By Shopping Farm Rio’s Adidas Collaboration

Brazilian label Farm Rio brought some much needed heat to the chilly streets of #NYFW with their FW17 collection, showcasing 9 of the season’s best RTW and accessories with a much anticipated collaboration with Adidas (shoppable now!). Scroll through to see Farm’s latest collection, and take a look at the 5 items to shop on Adidas today!
See below for the stylish selections available now at adidas.com.
VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Highlights from NYFW
1. Stan Smith Shoes
Available at adidas.com | $80
2. Florido Superstar Track Jacket
Available at adidas.com | $70
3. Adilette Sandals
Available at Adidas.com | $35
4. Stan Smith Shoes
Available at adidas.com | $85
5. Giza Bowling Bag
Available at adidas.com | $60