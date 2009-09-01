Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Fall Trend: Power sponsored by H&M
1. Dress $59.95-Belt $49.95Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
2. Blouse $79.95-Leather Pants $149.00Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
3. Coat $129.00Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
4. Blazer $69.95-Trousers $24.95Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
5. Leather Jacket $199.00-Suede Skirt $59.95Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
6. Sequin Jacket $199.00-Skirt $49.95Sharp and sculptural with square shoulders and narrow waist, this trend for body conscious power people is all about black.
