Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Fall Style Guide
-
1. Leather Jackets: Why We Love ItThis year's batch, with skins rendered velvety soft and nearly as weightless as silk, has a cool factor without contest. These zippered numbers deserve to be ubiquitous, possibly forever.
Make It Work for You
Find a biker jacket light enough to roll into a ball or cut like a sweatshirt with a near-patent sheen. You can go cropped and a bit boxy, or choose one that has a shaped waist. It's a no-brainer with jeans, but don't hesitate to toss one over a shirred jersey dress.
Photos: (left to right) Burberry Prorsum, Blumarine, Gucci, Isabel Marant
-
2. Shop the Leather Jackets TrendLeather jacket, Doma Leather, $693; at boutiquetoyou.com.
Leather jacket, Kenneth Cole New York, $299; at kennethcole.com.
Leather bomber, Coach, $698; at select Coach stores.
-
3. Tailored: Why We Love ItFall is a bonanza of jackets, coats, blazers, coats, suits, vests, and—oh, did we say coats? Welcome them all back with open arms, and look for their beautifully tailored details: sharp lapels, well-defined shoulders (instead of last year's exaggerated mounds), finished cuffs, full linings and exquisitely shaped waists.
Make It Work for You
Savvy updates of classic sportswear not only go with almost everything in your wardrobe, but they're also destined to be multi-season keepers. So buy the best you can afford (and ask a salesperson to help identify quality hallmarks like matching seams and insets). More important, take along pieces from your closet so you can select the perfect ones to be on call 24/7.
Photos: (left to right) Bottega Veneta, Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci
-
4. Shop the Tailored TrendWool blazer, J. Crew, $298; at jcrew.com.
Wool coat, Brooks Brothers, $598; at brooksbrothers.com.
Wool-angora blazer, Adam, $365; shopadam.com.
-
5. Jewel Tones: Why We Love ItNot exactly flirtatious, certainly not sweet, fall hues like garnet, malachite and carnelian guarantee drama, especially when used monochromatically. Gem tones also serve to accentuate such fabrics as shiny satins or shimmery metallics and details like pleating and draping.
Make It Work for You
Because black is back in a big way, it's tempting to return to that safe dark place. But these colors are not a big stretch, the way canary or peach might be. Just try amethyst or emerald once and watch what happens to you in a cocktail-party crowd of onyx. How good does it feel to be a star, sapphire? These jewel tones don't attract; they command.
Photos: (left to right) Donna Karan, Emilio Pucci, Prabal Gurung, Yves Saint Laurent
-
6. Shop the Jewel Tones TrendViscose- polyester dress, Ann Taylor, $198; at anntaylor.com.
Acrylic bead necklace, Lydell NYC, $48; lydellnyc.com for info.
Silk skirt, Under.ligne, $235; barneys.com.
-
7. Minimalism: Why We Love ItWhy We Love It Creating drama in a no-glitz zone requires a succinct sense of proportion and supreme confidence in knowing how fine fabrics fall and move against the female form. So, when it works, the result is as dynamic as it is serene.
Make It Work for you
Minimal needs to fit perfectly, so make an appointment with your tailor if it doesn't. No buying without trying on (ideally in front of a three-sided mirror). Resist the urge to dress these pieces up day to night. Instead, indulge in the joy of wearing them day and night.
Photos: (left to right) Balenciaga, Calvin Klein, Celine, Stella McCartney
-
8. Shop the Minimalism TrendStainless steel cuff, AMI Clubwear, $13; at amiclubwear.com.
Rayon-nylon and faux-leather dress, Calvin Klein, $128; at calvinklein.com.
Camel-hair coat, Club Monaco, $595; 212-459-9863.
-
9. Gold: Why We Love ItWhat a marvel to take the showgirl's go-to color and transform it into choices spanning tough to feminine, or even classic. Some pieces are able to withstand the harsh lights of the office (provided you work in one that's fashion forward). This is true style alchemy.
Make It Work for You
One shot of it is all you need. If it's a top, black is a natural pairing. For pants, cover your rear with a jacket. Dresses are best in a muted tone or with a soft drape—nothing skintight about it. And if you want to go all out with a gown, find a silhouette as streamlined as an award statuette, perhaps with a ruffle to romance it.
Photos: (left to right) Balmain, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, Dries Van Noten
-
10. Shop the Gold TrendGold-plated bracelet, Philippe Audibert, $250; at net-a-porter.com.
Rayon-spandex dress, Bebe, $89; at bebe.com.
Suede pumps with metallic trim, Nine West, $79; at zappos.com.
-
11. Mixing Prints: Why We Love ItWe admit this can be tricky, but that's part of the fun. Because when disparate patterns click, the result is an artful collage that warrants a second glance.
Make It Work for You
There's a method to this mad plaid-ness. Take time to find pieces linked by a common color scheme or mood. It's better if they come together in varied proportions—and possibly different textures. It's weird, but in this context animal prints take on the role of a neutral. Should you doubt your own judgment, here's one time when taking your cues from the runway might not be a bad idea.
Photos: (left to right) Proenza Schouler, Rag amp Bone, Prada, Dries Van Noten
-
12. Shop the Mixing Prints TrendChiffon dress with rayon trim, Maisonette 1977, $675; at maisonettenewyork.com.
Chiffon tank, Diane von Furstenberg, $265; at saksfifthavenue.com.
Cotton-polyester skirt, Elizabeth and James, $225; at neimanmarcus.com.
Brass and cotton necklace, A.V. Max, $98; at avmaxaccessories.com.
-
13. Longer Skirts: Why We Love ItHow nice, and what a relief, to get dressed in a season that's not all about the mini. Because even if you're a knockout in a slash of fabric over black leggings, it's more fun having an alternative—for work, for play or just for the heck of it.
Make It Work for You
Since these skirts have such impact, start with an unadorned top like a merino sweater. How long your legs are determines how low your hem can go, because it's best to expose some calf. Try a pencil skirt (which needs the balance of stacked heels), or enjoy the vintagey sway of a fuller one. Flares can handle sweet princess heels or even flats if the skirt fabric is lightweight.
Photos: (left to right) Dries Van Noten, Louis Vuitton, Celine, Rag amp Bone
-
14. Shop the Longer Skirts TrendWool skirt, HampM, $60; visit hm.com for stores.
Wool- polyester skirt, Moschino Cheap and Chic, $745; at moschinoboutique.com.
Wool-rayon skirt, White House Black Market, $88; at whitehouseblackmarket.com.
-
15. Menswear Bottoms: Why We Love ItDaytime dressing, especially for work, just got sooo much easier. We're not talking about skinny, dhoti, cropped, or quadruple-pleated pants. It's accessible, hands-in-pockets, meant-for-strutting trousers that are back.
Make It Work for You
Though menswear fabrics are used, the cut is fuller on top (hips are a major focal point this fall) and tapered, so even minus the jacket, they're a shapely counterpoint to a feminine blouse. Dress shorts are a surprisingly acceptable alternative to minis when worn with dark tights.
Photos: (left to right) Tommy Hilfiger, Oscar de la Renta, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors
-
16. Shop the Menswear Bottoms TrendPolyester-spandex pants, Express, $50; at express.com.
Wool-cotton pants, L.L. Bean Signature, $129; at llbeansignature.com.
Wool-viscose shorts, BCBG Max Azria, $138; at bcbg.com.
-
17. Chunky Knits: Why We Love ItHow can you not get all googly over sweaters that feel like a hug or, even better, instigate one. These made-to-look-handknitted styles have varied shapes and necklines, offering warmth insurance or snuggly sensuality. Either way, you won't need a coat.
Make It Work for You
Styling it with sporty separates will look like you're ready for a day in the country, but should it get toasty indoors, wear a light top or long-sleeve Tee underneath so that you can slip it off. Though a first choice for weekends, beware: It's a lot of wool for the office.
Photos: (left to right) Nina Ricci, Christian Dior, Missoni, Salvatore Ferragamo
-
18. Shop the Chunky Knits TrendWool sweater, Twinkle by Wenlan, $258; at twinklebywenlan.com.
Wool-nylon-mohair cardigan, Pure DKNY, $245; at select Bloomingdale's stores.
Cotton sweater, Lauren Jeans Co. by Ralph Lauren, $249; at select Macy's stores.
-
19. Faux Fur: Why We Love ItWith Parisian runways like Chanel's among those reveling in acrylic pelts, it's no surprise fabulous fakes—like all on this page—are scampering over stores. Quality and variety are amazing. So are the prices.
Make It Work for You
Whether you dress your fuzzy new friends up or down, don't spoil your fun by pretending that they're real. These impostors are too sporty to be taken seriously. Consider it glamour with a wink.
Photos: (left to right) DKNY, Tracy Reese, Chanel, Rebecca Taylor
-
20. Shop the Faux Fur TrendFaux-fur jacket, Adrienne Landau, $370; at adriennelandau.com.
Faux-fur jacket, Wren, $596; at shoplesnouvelles.com.
Acrylic vest, Michael Michael Kors, $160; at select Michael Kors stores.
1 of 20
Leather Jackets: Why We Love It
This year's batch, with skins rendered velvety soft and nearly as weightless as silk, has a cool factor without contest. These zippered numbers deserve to be ubiquitous, possibly forever.
Make It Work for You
Find a biker jacket light enough to roll into a ball or cut like a sweatshirt with a near-patent sheen. You can go cropped and a bit boxy, or choose one that has a shaped waist. It's a no-brainer with jeans, but don't hesitate to toss one over a shirred jersey dress.
Photos: (left to right) Burberry Prorsum, Blumarine, Gucci, Isabel Marant
Make It Work for You
Find a biker jacket light enough to roll into a ball or cut like a sweatshirt with a near-patent sheen. You can go cropped and a bit boxy, or choose one that has a shaped waist. It's a no-brainer with jeans, but don't hesitate to toss one over a shirred jersey dress.
Photos: (left to right) Burberry Prorsum, Blumarine, Gucci, Isabel Marant
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM