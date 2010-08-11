How nice, and what a relief, to get dressed in a season that's not all about the mini. Because even if you're a knockout in a slash of fabric over black leggings, it's more fun having an alternative—for work, for play or just for the heck of it.



Make It Work for You

Since these skirts have such impact, start with an unadorned top like a merino sweater. How long your legs are determines how low your hem can go, because it's best to expose some calf. Try a pencil skirt (which needs the balance of stacked heels), or enjoy the vintagey sway of a fuller one. Flares can handle sweet princess heels or even flats if the skirt fabric is lightweight.



Photos: (left to right) Dries Van Noten, Louis Vuitton, Celine, Rag amp Bone