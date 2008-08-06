Attention, minimalists: While flapper-era versions will be flooding the shoe shelves come fall, check out Calvin Klein?s spare translation. Unlike its thicker cousins, this T-strap works better with black crepe than wool tweed.



Ultra Violet

Purple-as in eggplant and plum-is strong for fall clothes, but the trend shows a new intensity south of the shin in bold takes like these strappy sandals. Worried about how they will play with others in your closet? Trust us, they?re super-congenial. They look pretty with brown, navy and gray.



From top:

Patent leather platforms, Calvin Klein Collection, $595; 212-292-9000.



Leather platforms with rubber soles and wooden heels, Shoes for Lovely People, $120; at Point Shoes, 212-354-4070.