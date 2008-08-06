Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Fall Shoe Trends: A to Z
-
1. Ankle BootsSeriously sexy, super-trendy and also surprisingly versatile. We like to take full advantage of their mod appeal by not hiding them under a pant hem. Instead, try sporting your ankle boots with tights and a pencil skirt (belted blazer optional).
Cashmere suede Cosmic Bis with leather soles, Brian Atwood, $985; saks.com.
-
2. BowsThere’s something so pretty about a couple of loops of satin. (Also to die for? The price of Lela Rose's new line for Payless.) Look for bows in jumbo sizes or in slightly unexpected spots-on the back of a shoe or around the ankle-then love the way they update your go-to LBD.
Chunky Heels
Chanel walked these substantial heels down the runway with nearly every outfit in its fall collection, and we caught the drift. They’re a wardrobe workhorse, the shoes you’ll buckle up with everything from a mini and tights to wide-leg pants.
Clockwise from top:
Satin heels with velvet trim, Rene Caovilla, $1,035; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
Mary janes in cotton jersey and patent leather calfskin, Chanel, $470; 800-550-0005.
Patent leather flats, Olivia Morris, $790; net-a-porter.com.
Wool pumps with faux-satin bow Finch, Lela Rose for Payless, $38; payless.com.
-
3. DealIf the amazing budget price isn?t reason enough to break your habit of waiting till January to shop for boots, consider this: You?ll span the seasons in these, wearing them with early fall shifts to dead-of-winter woolens. Thanks to the stylish but low heel, your feet won?t hate you for it either.
Elongate Your Legs
You know that heels make your legs look longer, but the style of the shoes has lengthening powers too. These are the trifecta for maximum s-s-stretch. They?re nude (match darker skin tone to a darker hue), come to a point (no risk of stubby there), and don?t rudely interrupt the leg with crisscross straps at the ankle.
From far left:
Suede and metal buckle Sarasota boots by Aerosoles, $160; aerosoles.com.
Patent leather Triclo pumps, Christian Louboutin, $795; net-a-porter.com.
-
4. FauxMoc-croc ruled the runways this fall-and this fabulous Coach heel is just one in a league of the season?s great pretenders. Also notable: Yves Saint Laurent?s mockcroc platform booties that have become a different kind of endangered species (can you say ?waiting list??).
Green
Take a cue from Natalie Portman, who designed this elegant alternative to leather for Te Casan: Instead of choosing animal hide, try more eco-friendly satin pumps with your going-out getup.
From top:
Printed-python peep-toe Claribel heels, Coach, $308; coach.com.
Satin sandals with chiffon pom-pom, Natalie Portman for Te Casan, $385; tecasan.com.
-
5. HardwareSome of our favorite fall accessories are full of tough love (and heavy metal), and these bold sandals have the edge we crave. Put them on and prepare for attention-or dial it even higher with second-skin pants and a studded belt.
Studded leather sandals, Gucci, $1,195; gucci.com.
-
6. IrresistibleIt was back to the YSL archives to create this showstopping heel. You might not shell out for this exact luxe tribal-disco moment, but doesn?t it inspire you to purchase one truly grand sandal this season?
Patent leather Folies sandals with silk feathers, Yves Saint Laurent, $995; ysl.com.
-
7. Juicy ColorsJust as you’ve gotten used to the idea of jewel-tone heels with your dressy jeans, the season’s new brights up the color ante. We love the seasonless fuchsias, watermelons and limes in simple flats-cheerful without trying too hard.
Kilty
We’re not sure how so many designers came to collectively focus on classic-but-jaunty flaps-there are ankle boots, mary janes and oxford styles galore-but this groupthink provides a welcome kick that looks smartest with tailored pants or pencil skirts.
Leopard
Leave it to Kate Spade to banish the bias that says she who wears leopard print must also smack her gum too loudly and unbutton her blouse too far. The print of choice for fall can be ladylike too, especially in satin pumps and tasteful heel height. Just add black tights, and voila!
Clockwise from top:
Leather ankle boots, Alexander McQueen, $1,100; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
Printed-satin Luxury pumps, Kate Spade, $298; katespade.com.
Eel-skin Grace ballet flats, Cynthia Vincent, $290; piperlime.com.
-
8. MaximalistA touch of gold? Check! Sculptural heel? Yes! Silver-and-bronze patchwork with an art deco feel? Move a pair with any of the above attributes to the top of your shopping list. The latest looks mix metals to the max, then add a 1930s feel with heels, ankle straps and ladylike peep-toes. The result is a work of art (like the Miu Miu pair at left) that you can wear with wide-leg trousers or satin dresses.
Newcomers
Always on the lookout for the Louboutin of tomorrow, we were smitten with the fall collections of Alexandre Birman and Tashkent by Cheyenne. Tashkent offered beautiful shapes in sophisticated tones, and Birman earned points for rich materials (that’s real python on the sandals) at not-gasp-worthy prices.
Clockwise from top:
Python wedges, Alexandre Birman, $290; at Butter, 305-443-3434.
Distressed-leather booties with satin piping, Tashkent by Cheyenne, $570; shopbop.com.
Leather platform shoes with paillettes, Miu Miu, $945; at select stores, 888-977-1900.
-
9. OxfordsFall’s menswear-inspired trousers have “work staple” written all over them. Choose gray patent leather for an unexpected (and rain-friendly) touch. And wear higher versions with shift dresses for a slightly funky attitude.
Peep-toes
The style is ubiquitous in fall collections, and we scooped up this two-tone patent-leather-and suede shoe for its tactile beauty and cool heel. It’s a very toned-down sister to the amped-up version that strutted the Louis Vuitton runway.
Clockwise from top:
Suede-and-leather pumps, Louis Vuitton, $925; 866-884-8866.
Leather lace-up shoes, Tod’s, $595; saks.com.
Polished leather oxfords, Cole Haan, $395; 800-201-8001.
-
10. Quick FixIf you need great shoes in a flash, hit up hot Internet site Piperlime, which offers a range of brands, from Aerosoles to Giuseppe Zanotti. (We like the free shipping and returns on shoe orders too.)
Rustic
Rough and tumble. All about downtime. Only gets better with age. We thought they looked like the kind of weekend boots we?d wear forever, and once we tried them on and realized they had that perfect give at the calf, we knew we were right.
Suede
What could be cooler than elegantly shaped shoes in fearlessly fabulous colors? Pair the blue one with black. The green with black, brown or gray. And that brilliant steel toe prevents you from scuffing your tips.
Clockwise from top right:
Suede pumps, Guess by Marciano, $99; zappos.com.
Suede pumps, Christian Dior, $780; 212-931-2950.
Metallic-leather flats with mirrored buckles, Giuseppe Zanotti, $550; piperlime.com.
Soft leather boots, Seychelles, $170; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
-
11. T-StrapAttention, minimalists: While flapper-era versions will be flooding the shoe shelves come fall, check out Calvin Klein?s spare translation. Unlike its thicker cousins, this T-strap works better with black crepe than wool tweed.
Ultra Violet
Purple-as in eggplant and plum-is strong for fall clothes, but the trend shows a new intensity south of the shin in bold takes like these strappy sandals. Worried about how they will play with others in your closet? Trust us, they?re super-congenial. They look pretty with brown, navy and gray.
From top:
Patent leather platforms, Calvin Klein Collection, $595; 212-292-9000.
Leather platforms with rubber soles and wooden heels, Shoes for Lovely People, $120; at Point Shoes, 212-354-4070.
-
12. VersatileIf you have big expectations for investment-level tall black boots, here are some that can easily meet them. Besides being worn straight up, these chameleons can be folded over to show off their sheepskin lining or scrunched down near the pegged hem of your skinny jeans.
Leather boots with wool lining, Michel Perry, $890; 212-353-9141.
-
13. WaterproofWhile you were on a break from Wellies, in strutted these runway superstars, looking more like chic riding boots than galoshes. You’ll like them so much that you’ll leave them on all day, even in the office, with your A-line sweater dress and tights.
Xtra Sexy
Sometimes, what he thinks of as provocative, and what you feel sexy in are not the same thing. But sometimes they are. Enter Balenciaga’s futuristic stiletto for the vamp in you. We see it with a close-fitting tuxedo jacket-yours, not his.
From far left:
Rubber with patent leather rain boots, Burberry, $695; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
Patent leather pumps, Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquiere, $1,095; 212-206-0872.
-
14. Your ObsessionYou know that shoe you become crazed about once a season? This is the pair everyone took one look at and just had to have. With its great mix of materials and global vibe, this little flat reminds us of Moroccan jewelry, with its colored stones on crinkled metallic leather. It will go with all jeans you’ve had hemmed for flats, or with knee-length skirts and shifts.
Zipper
Style is in the details, and these zipper pumps have real teeth. Wear them with a layering of gold chains or an armful of bangles to capitalize on their downtown appeal.
From top:
Leather peep-toe pumps, Dereon, $79; dereon.com.
Distressed leather and crystal flats, Elisa Ferare, $595; elisaferare.com.
1 of 14
