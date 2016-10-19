4 Fall Maxidresses with Major Impact

How many maxidresses do you need this fall? Considering the myriad versions that marched down the runway last February—goth-glam numbers at Marc Jacobs, Gucci’s cerebral-chic confections of layered tulle and feathers, cozy floor-length knits from Stella McCartney—we say the more, the better. Now, a few things to remember before stocking up:

1. If the fashion cred isn’t convincing enough, remember: This might be the easiest silhouette in the world to pull off. Besides being universally flattering, its dramatic, head-to-toe cut makes each one a finished outfit; you just need to add shoes.

2. Of course, if the mood strikes, you can always switch things up with creative layering (like, say, pulling a sweater on top, or a turtleneck underneath) but that’s more of a bonus option than a hard-and-fast rule. Basically, one design = at least two different looks.

3. Because longer hemlines are having such a moment, the selection online is far more than you possibly have time to shift through. Fortunately, we've collected 4 winning styles to streamline your search. Scroll down to shop our picks!