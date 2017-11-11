The Hottest Hoisery Trends to Try This Fall

If you're anything like us, every fall and winter you look forward to pairing your minis with great new hosiery. Just because it's cooler out doesn't mean that you have to trade in your shorter hems, right? Pairing separates and dresses with the season's hottest tights style is the best (and one of the most affordable!) way to easily update your wardrobe.
Scroll down to check out the 6 trends we're loving from the fall 2017 runway and shop similar styles, available now.
VIDEO: Get That Body: Kendall Jenner's Legs
-
1. Solid Hues at Prabal Gurung
Go for a bold solid color that complements your outfit. Think of this style as a back up singer. It adds a great element to the look but it's not the star. The color should complement and not stand apart from your look or it can come off immature.
Available at modcloth.com | $13
-
2. Sheer Dots at Custo Barcelona
Dotted sheers was, by far, the biggest trend of the fall. They still have the ease and sophistication of classic sheers, but the Swiss dots give them the extra oomph needed to propel these babies to the next level. They go with just about everything, so go nuts!
Available at barenecessities.com | $45
-
3. Diamond Net at Jeremy Scott
These layered tights looked phenomenal on the runway. To take these into real life, go for a pair that offers almost 3D motifs on their shapes. It will save you time and money.
Available at hue.com | $15
-
4. Bedazzled Embellishment at Elie Saab
Legwear has never looked so good! Embellished with dainty jewels, these stunners are perfect for eveningwear or transitional dressing. Wear a little black dress to work, then swap these in for evening for the perfect after work cocktail look.
Available at amazon.com | $8
-
5. Glitter Lurex at Missoni
These tights add a bit of personality to your look. You can take a sophisticated ensemble and pair with a colored Lurex for a surprise hint of color. Try pairing with a longer length, as seen on the runway, so you keep the look simple.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $67
-