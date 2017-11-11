The Hottest Hoisery Trends to Try This Fall

If you're anything like us, every fall and winter you look forward to pairing your minis with great new hosiery. Just because it's cooler out doesn't mean that you have to trade in your shorter hems, right? Pairing separates and dresses with the season's hottest tights style is the best (and one of the most affordable!) way to easily update your wardrobe.

Scroll down to check out the 6 trends we're loving from the fall 2017 runway and shop similar styles, available now.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Get That Body: Kendall Jenner's Legs