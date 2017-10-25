7 Groundbreaking Florals to Wear This Fall

Miranda Priestly would, without sarcasm, agree that fall florals are groundbreaking. Redundantly attributed to the spring and summer, we believe that the colder months deserve some pretty foliage as well!

VIDEO: #AskKat: How to Arrange Flowers

But these aren’t the peppy daises or your usual overly cheerful-looking sunflowers. Slightly vampy and rich autumnal tones are what you want to look for in October and November. Even an elusive floral print sandblasted on a pair of denim jeans still looks great with a fisherman cable knit sweater.

Continue scrolling and see how to stay warm with florals—and that isn’t a contradiction!