7 Groundbreaking Florals to Wear This Fall

Miranda Priestly would, without sarcasm, agree that fall florals are groundbreaking. Redundantly attributed to the spring and summer, we believe that the colder months deserve some pretty foliage as well!
VIDEO: #AskKat: How to Arrange Flowers
But these aren’t the peppy daises or your usual overly cheerful-looking sunflowers. Slightly vampy and rich autumnal tones are what you want to look for in October and November. Even an elusive floral print sandblasted on a pair of denim jeans still looks great with a fisherman cable knit sweater.
Continue scrolling and see how to stay warm with florals—and that isn’t a contradiction!
1. Saloni
Ginny ruffled printed silk crepe de chine maxi dress
Saloni available at Net-a-Porter | $795
2. Alice & Olivia
Bale lace insert collared pleated dress
Alice + Olivia | $417 (originally $695)
3. J. Crew
Embroidered flower sweatshirt
J. Crew | $60
4. Diane Von Furstenberg
Fenelon-print neck-tie silk blouse
Diane von Furstenberg available at Matches Fashion | $228
7. Mother of Pearl
Line printed silk-satin straight-leg pants
Mother of Pearl available at Net-a-Porter | $550