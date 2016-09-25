The 7 Fashion Items Missing from Your Fall Wardrobe

If we had all the resources in the world, we'd buy a new wardrobe every season. Unfortunately, the funds in our bank account have forced us to become realistic (and sometimes pessimistic) when it comes to our shopping strategy. But fortunately, there are only seven pieces that any of us need to complete our fall wardrobe. We took all of this season's biggest trends, whittled that number count down to the single digits, and came up with the Big Hero 7 that embody "fall fashion" through and through.
Add drama with a bell-sleeved sweater that will make any gesture a grand one, or step up your bootie game with one lined with pearls or with a tortoiseshell heel. From the one bag to carry to the one coat style you should wrap yourself in (and we mean that literally), scroll through to find out—and shop—the seven fashion updates you need to make.
1. The paper-bag-waist pant
The name doesn't do this look justice (we mean, what's sexy about a paper bag?). The cinched-in waist isn't only flattering, but it creates mini ruffles along the edge for a sweet effect.
1. IRO high-waisted wool pants, $399; neimanmarcus.com 2. 3.1 Phillip Lim houndstooth pants, $595; bergdorgoodman.com 3. Isa Arfen black velvet trousers, $551; matches.com
2. The short-strap shoulder bag
It may be shorter in length, but the abbreviated strap more than makes up for it with luxe hardware (a gold chain), warm cognac (that color—so good), or rich textures (shearling all day, every day).
1. Theory shoulder bag with shearling strap, $395; theory.com 2. J.W. Anderson brown shoulder bag, $1,339; farfetch.com 3. A.P.C. navy blue shoulder bag, $635; apc.com
3. The romantic dress
Soft shades, pretty florals, and sweet ruffles are perfect for the early days of fall. Once the cold sets in, rein in the romance with chunky knits and heavy-duty boots.
1. Proenza Schouler jersey dress, $890; matchesfashion.com 2. Preen floral-print dress, $581; matchesfashionS.com 3. Chloe mini dress, $1,650; net-a-porter.com
4. The bell-sleeve sweater
Dramatic bell sleeves are so fun, we won't blame you for gesturing at any and every opportunity. The best thing about them? They bring flair to whatever outfit, from jeans to sharp A-line skirts.
1. Zara ribbed top, $13; zara.com 2. Rosetta Getty knitted jumper, $780; avenue32.com 3. Co wool blend sweater, $525; farfetch.com
5. THE SOUP-UP BOOTIE
How tired are you of your boring black booties? We definitely are. Save the classic for another day and win us over with personality-driven finishes, whether that's a tortoisesheel heel, pearl-embellished racing stripes, or a satin bootie with a cool angular block.
1. Stella McCartney tortoiseshell boots, $737; matchesfashion.com 2. Gucci striped boots, $1,250; matchesfashion.com 3. Tibi satin ankle boots, $625; net-a-porter.com
6. The updated skirt suit
Channel your inner Queen Bey and find a place among the royals in your workplace with a modern update on the skirt suit.
1. Zara beaded jacket, $149; zara.com. Zara, buttoned mini skirt, $50; zara.com. 2. Tibi cropped peacoat, $725; tibi.com. Tibi A-line skirt, $395; tibi.com. 3. Michael Kors blazer, $2,495; net-a-porter.com. Michael Kors mini skirt, $895; net-a-porter.com.
7. The wrap coat
Is it a robe or outerwear? The best thing about the wrap coat is that it has the best of both—it's soft and cuddly, and it protects you from the elements.
1. Babaton camel coat, $475; artizia.com 2. Whistles wool overcoat, $610; whistles.com 3. By Malene Birger brushed woven coat, $995; net-a-porter.com