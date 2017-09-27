Buy Now, Scare Later: 5 Fall Fashion Buys That Double as Halloween Costumes

Psssstttt! Don’t tell anyone, but this is a fall shopping post cleverly disguised as a Halloween shopping post. We are going to glaze over the fact that perhaps you, like us, have been looking for any excuse to buy any one of the crazy expensive hero pieces below—Oct. 31 is, after all, only a few weeks away, and we’re both going to need something to wear. Why shouldn’t it be $4,300 Gucci sweater?
VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe
Don’t answer that. Rather, allow us to help you justify possibly the best purchases you’ll make all season with some killer costume ideas. Actually using one? Totally optional.
-
1. The New Taylor Swift
Thanks to her new music video, there are all kinds of new Taylor in town (to clarify, the old Taylor is dead). Make sure your red lipstick is right while adorning as much snake jewelry as possible, and you've achieved "New" Taylor status *insert snake emoji here*.
Shop the Look: 1. Nora Kogan cuff, $920; shopbop.com 2. Alex and Ani ring, $15; alexandani.com 3. Betsey Johnson Collar, $45; zappos.com 4. Topshop dress, $100; topshop.com 5. Gianvito Rossi shoes, $1,245; net-a-porter.com
-
2. Mona Lisa Smile
There's nothing easier (and chicer) than putting on your most collegiate cardigan and calling yourself a student from the '50s. We love this Miu Miu knit that can work for almost every occassion (not just Halloween!).
Shop the Look: 1. Miu Miu Cardigan, $1,200; matchesfashion.com 2. H&M skirt, $18; hm.com 3. Everlane loafers, $168; everlane.com
-
3. That '70s Show
Here are pieces that are very wearable in their own right. Now, thrown all together into one outfit and you're instantly transformed into the coolest version of Jane Birkin. Throw on some rollerblades if you're really feeling committed.
Shop the Look: 1. Citizens of Humanity Jeans, $258; shopbop.com 2. American Eagle Outfitters shirt, $13 (originally $25); ae.com 3. Soludos wedges, $38 (originally $149); shopbop.com 4. Catbird earrings, $44; catbirdnyc.com
-
4. A Witch
If you're going to be a witch then make sure you are making a statement by wearing one like this velour T by Wang dress. We've added a witch hat but feel free to swap for a broom and gloves.
Shop the Look: 1. T by Alexander Wang dress, $295; shopbop.com 2. Urban Outfitters Boots, $79; urbanoutfitters.com 3. Witch Hat, $30; amazon.com
-
5. Run DMC
I'm not one to assume, but I can bet my Fig Newton bar that you already own at least one of these items. Why not pay tribute to one of the best hip hop groups of all by time by dressing as them for Halloween? Easy and considerate at the same time.
Shop the Look: 1. Adidas Sweatshirt, $87; luisaviaroma.com 2. Kangol Hat, $70; kangolstore.com 3. Adidas Trackpants, $50 (originally $65), ladyfootlocker.com 4. Adidas Sneakers, $80; zappos.com