These 14 Women Are the New Class of High-Fashion Runway Models

There’s no doubt about it: celebrity kids have taken the runways by storm. For several seasons, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and now, even Kaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford’s daughter) have made headlines not just for their talent, but for the fact that mom and dad happen to be ultra famous. Sistine Stallone (Sylvester’s daughter), Amelia and Delilah Hamlin (Lisa Rinna’s daughters), Clara McGregor (Ewan McGregor’s daughter), Christian Combs (P. Diddy’s son), and Sofia Richie (Lionel Richie’s daughter) are examples of this phenomenon, too.
But what about the catwalk regulars that come from not-so-flashy backgrounds? This season, a batch of diverse and empowered women continued to surprise us and make waves all the way from New York to Milan. And while Paris Fashion Week is still underway, 14 of these newcomers have already impressed us with their outspoken nature and ability to morph from one designer’s vision to the next. Some have walked for several seasons and even scored coveted fashion campaigns, but still, these are the models we think you should definitely know now.
VIDEO: Kate Middleton Hosts the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange
1. Olivia Anakwe
Above: Jacquemus, Pucci, Prabal Gurung, Mansur Gavriel
Anakwe may have already walked the runways aspiring models only dream of, but she also has other ambitions. The model, who grew up in Pennsylvania with her Nigerian-American family, plans to complete a psychology degree at Pace University in New York. Already, she’s appeared in campaigns for Glossier and Saint Laurent.
2. Gisele Fox
Above: Bottega Veneta, Coach, Salvatore Ferragamo, Prada
This Seattle-born model’s androgynous look caught everyone’s eye last season, and once again this month at Sportmax, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Calvin Klein. Fun fact: she was quite the athlete growing up.
3. Selena Forrest
Above: Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein, Moschino, Roberto Cavalli
The 18-year-old Louisiana native has walked for several seasons now, so there’s no excuse not to know her name. Namely, Forrest has spoken up about the fashion industry’s lack of diversity, and isn’t afraid to discuss her sexuality, either. "I love girls. Or, you know what, I just love people. So, that’s what it is. I don’t really categorize it, but if there was a category, I would probably be bisexual. But I have never been with a guy,” she told The Cut in 2016. She’s best known for a walk she describes as “boyish,” and for the fact that she removed her braces herself to pursue model.
4. Fran Summers
Above: Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Versace
The 18-year-old English model was discovered after a MAC makeup artist encouraged her to visit Storm, the same agency behind the careers of Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne. Though she left an impression during the spring 2018 shows, she also racked up experience this fall, hitting the catwalk in New York, Milan, and Paris.
5. Anok Yai
Above: Prada
Sudanese model Anok Yai made headlines this season for one reason: she became the first black model to open the Prada show since Naomi Campbell in 1997, walking exclusively for the luxury house. She was discovered at Howard University’s homecoming in 2017 after a photo of her went viral.
6. Natalie Ogg
Above: Calvin Klein, Versace, Alexander Wang, Prada
Newcomer Natalie Ogg has less than 1,500 followers on Instagram—but that’s likely to change pronto. She’s so far walked fall 2018 shows like Calvin Klein, Alexander Wang, Salvatorre Ferragamo, and Versace.
7. Oumie Jammeh
Above: Bottega Veneta, Tommy Hilfiger, Marni, and Jason Wu
Jammeh made her debut during the spring 2018 season, and was signed to NEXT Management right after turning 18. Her inspiration? Naomi Campbell. “She was the first model I’d heard of when I was still living in Gambia,” she’s previously said. For fall 2018, she left an impression at Tommy Hilfiger, Marni, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, and Bottega Veneta.
8. Naomi Chin Wing
Above: Saint Laurent, Simone Rocha, Erdem, Victoria Beckham
After making her debut at Saint Laurent for spring 2018, the model from Trinidad and Tobago moved on to hit the runway at Alexander Wang and Coach this season, plus at several London Fashion Week shows like Simone Rocha, Erdem, and Christopher Kane. She was discovered in 2015, and previously said she’d pursue a career as an artist or graphic designer if she weren’t modeling.
9. Adesuwa Aighewi
Above: Fendi, Michael Kors, Prabal, Dior
Half-Nigerian, half-Chinese model Adesuwa Aighewi hits up Kendrick Lamar concerts on her spare time and interestingly, once took a break from the runway to study chemistry. In fact, a life in fashion isn’t her ultimate career goal. “I want to do documentaries that change the way people view Africa,” she told Fashionista last year.
10. Shanelle Nyasiase
Above: Tom Ford, Max Mara, Gucci, Burberry
Kenyan model Shanelle Nyasiase has said she would have attempted to become a flight attendant had modeling not panned out. She was discovered by scout Ingrid Tamborin, and later booked Alexander McQueen’s spring 2018 ad campaign. This season, Nyasiase made waves at Roberto Cavalli, Missoni, and Gucci, to name a few.
11. Chu Wong
Above: Tod's, Christopher Kane, Jil Sander, Victoria Beckham
In 2017, Wong received a nod from models.com for her cool outfits as a nominee for the site’s Model of the Year Awards in the street style category. To us, she stood out at Salvatore Ferragamo, Erdem, Dolce & Gabbana, and Victoria Beckham.
12. Mayowa Nicholas
Above: Oscar de la Renta, Brandon Maxwell, Caroline Herrera, Missoni
Nigerian model Mayowa Nicholas was a world finalist for the 2014 Elite Model Look competition and has since walked the Victoria’s Secret runway, plus that of Jeremy Scott, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Marni, Alexander Wang, and Moschino.
13. Remington Williams
Above: Sies Marjan, Mary Katrantzou, Marc Jacobs, and Peter Pilotto
Best day ever? Williams was discovered two weeks before the spring 2018 season at a Chipotle she worked at in Austin, Texas. She walked for Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs last fall, and this season hit the ground running, proving to be a London Fashion Week favorite at Erdem, Christopher Kane, and Mary Katrantzou.
14. Alexandra Micu
Above: Versace, Philisophy di Lorenzo, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent
Micu was discovered via the Elite Model Look competition in 2014 and since, her career has taken off. The Romanian has previously walked exclusively for Louis Vuitton, and this season hit the runway at Marni, Moschino, and Philisophy di Lorenzo, to name a few. She’s also got a penchant for all things punk: “Grunge is the most effortless of them all, definitely the most comfortable. You can put literally anything on you that’s next to your bed in the morning, so is [sic] definitely the coolest style of all time.”