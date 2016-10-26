8 Fall Style Updates You Haven’t Tried Yet

The thrill of a new purchase lasts only so long. You found your coat, bag, or boots of the season—now what? Keep the adrenaline rush going with some back-to-cool reinvention. Give your coat or moto jacket a luxe touch with a faux-fur collar, which we took from the Tod's and Jason Wu runways. Indulged in a new cross-body? Shorten the strap to a ribcage-hugging length; done right, it can nearly double as a necklace.
We compiled a list of eight supremely easy style tweaks that require minimal effort, but achieve maximum, high-impact results (no wardrobe overhaul necessary). From supersizing your cuffs to cinching your puffer, incorporate these small but scene-stealing updates into your wardrobe and—boom—getting dressed is sure to feel fun again.
-
1. Supersize Your Cuffs
When it’s time to get down to fashion business, don’t roll up your sleeves. Instead, leave them hanging, almost to the point of surpassing your fingertips. The effect is one of off-duty insouciance, especially when paired with equally slouchy separates or well-worn denim.
-
2. Wear Socks With Heels
Once considered something of a secret handshake among fashion folk, this aggressively offbeat styling trick is hitting the mainstream, thanks to a clamoring for all things granny chic. Choose a pair made from delicate, dressy fabric and look for a nice sheen.
-
3. Cozy Up to a Faux-Fur Collar
There’s something so deeply glamorous about this fuzzy add-on, conjuring images of old-school movie stars sipping from Champagne coupes. How to make it modern? Go for a bright not-found-in-nature hue, wear with a badass leather jacket, or simply leave your hair oh-so-casually mussed.
From top: Reiss, $145; reiss.com. Cara Accessories for 100% Bloomingdale’s, $48 each; bloomingdales.com.
-
4. Wear a Sweater Under a Slipdress
This ’90s power couple is back, only this time around it’s splashed with exuberant color and smile-inducing prints. (Who says grunge can’t lighten up?)
-
5. Layer your Leggings
The most winning match to the season’s deftly cut sportif silhouettes: hightech workout bottoms worn in lieu of black tights.
Sweaty Betty, $135; sweatybetty.com (similar style).
-
6. Cinch a Puffer
Once the temps drastically dip and you have to break out your takes-up-two-seats quilted coat, belt it snugly to remind yourself that, yes, you do have a waist. Deflate your shape even more by teaming the coat with skinny pants, such as toothpick-tailored trousers.
-
7. Get in the Tracksuit Game
Graphic stripes are an immediate way to quicken the pulse of solid separates. A high-contrast, concise palette and elevated accessories keep the look sophisticated.
Tory Sport, $165; torysport.com. Être Cécile, $172; etrececile.com.
-
8. Shorten Your Cross-Body
Snugly slung bags were big news on the runways, neatly tying together ensembles with more than a whiff of career-girl swagger. Take your pick from thick guitar straps to an elegant chain link that doubles cleverly as a statement necklace.