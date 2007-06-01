Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
1. Polka Dot Wedges
THE DEAL 20% off these black and white Betsey Bo Peep Dolphin wedges by Sugar, (regularly $44).
THE DETAILS Karmaloop.com. Enter code ISYourLook. Valid June 11 – August 31, 2007.
Get the latest issue of In Style Your Look for only $1.99 with this coupon.
2. Bejeweled Bangle
THE DEAL 20% off this white resin bangle with Swarovski crystals from the Alice in Wonderland Collection by Disney Couture, (regularly $128).
THE DETAILS Karmaloop.com. Enter code ISYourLook. Valid June 18 – August 31, 2007.
3. Summer Tees & Tanks
THE DEAL 20% off the entire Aude summer collection of T-shirts and tank tops, (regularly $58 - $68).
THE DETAILS Shopintuition.com. Enter code ISYourLook. Valid June 20 – August 31, 2007.
4. Bold Chain Top
THE DEAL 15% off this Nadia Chain top from T-Bags, (regularly $192).
THE DETAILS Polkadotsandmoonbeams.com. Enter code ISYourLook. Valid July 30 – August 31, 2007.
