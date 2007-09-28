Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Exclusive offers and discounts from In Style
-
1. ApivitaLog onto Apivita's online shop to indulge in their all-natural beauty products. Plus, win one of 100 rose scents through the end of October at apivita.us.
-
2. Top Floor BoutiquePeruse the stock of hair accessories, women's apparel and home accents at topfloorboutique.com. From September 17-October 31, you can enter for a chance to win one of 10 candles and also get 20% off all purchases. Enter code TFBINSTYLE07 for discount.
-
3. Laura J. DesignsEnjoy scouring the pages of unique jewelry designs at laurajdesigns.net. Enter code INSTYLE07 from September 17-October 31 for 20% off everything!
-
4. Cake BeautyIndulge in some sweet beauty treats at cakebeauty.com. Enter code INSTYLE07 from September 17-October 31 for 20% off everything!
-
5. JakeFind delectable designer apparel and accessories for men and women at high-end retailer shopjake.com and receive a 20% discount off your purchases from September 17-October 31. For discount, enter code INSTYLE07.
-
6. AdeaGet comfy with apparel from myadea.com. And from September 17-October 31 you can have it all at 15% off and free shipping! Enter code INSTYLE07 to get your discount.
-
7. NYC New York ColorEnter for a chance to win one of 100 NYC New York Color eye kits when you visit newyorkcolor.com from September 17-October 31.
-
8. Layla GraceEnjoy hunting for home and apparel treasures at laylagrace.com. The Bumble Bags are 25% off from September 17-October 31 when you use discount code INSTYLE07.
-
9. AdeaGet comfy with apparel from myadea.com. And from September 17-October 31 you can have it all at 15% off and free shipping! Enter code INSTYLE07 to get your discount.
-
10. kimteesFind the perfect t-shirt for children and moms-to-be at kimtees.com. Enter code INSTYLE1 from September 17-October 31 for 20% off your entire purchase.
1 of 10
Apivita
Log onto Apivita's online shop to indulge in their all-natural beauty products. Plus, win one of 100 rose scents through the end of October at apivita.us.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM