Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Exclusive Discounts
-
1. Atlanta: Blue GenesTHE DISCOUNT 20% off all items instore and online. Offer valid August 17 - September 30, 2007.
THE DEAL Print out this coupon to redeem your 20% discount in the store, or go to ShopBlueGenes.com and enter the code INSTYLE20 at the checkout.
STORE LOCATION
3400 Around Lenox Drive NE
Suite 214
Atlanta, GA 30326
-
2. Chicago: P.45THE DISCOUNT 20% off all dresses instore and online. Offer valid August 17 - September 30, 2007.
THE DEAL Print out this coupon to redeem your 20% discount in the store, or go to P45.com and enter the code INSTYLE07 at the checkout.
STORE LOCATION
1643 North Damen Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
-
3. Chicago: Wolfbait & B-GirlsTHE DISCOUNT 20% off one full-priced item, instore only. Offer valid August 17 - September 30, 2007.
THE DEAL Print out this coupon to redeem your 20% discount in the store.
STORE LOCATION
3131 West Logan Blvd.
Chicago, IL 60647
-
4. Dallas: Premium 93 at LFT (Lifestyle Fashion Terminal)THE DISCOUNT 15% off all items, instore only. Offer valid August 17 - September 30, 2007.
THE DEAL Print out this coupon to redeem your 15% discount in the store.
STORE LOCATION
2350 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219
-
5. New York City: ScoopTHE DISCOUNT 15% off Stuart Weitzman shoes, online only. Offer valid August 17 - September 30, 2007.
THE DEAL To redeem your 15% discount go to Scoopnyc.com and enter the code SWINSTYLE at the checkout.
-
6. Miami: LeoTHE DISCOUNT 15% off spring accessories and collections instore and online. Offer valid August 17 - September 30, 2007.
THE DEAL Print out this coupon to redeem your 15% discount in the store, or go to LeoMiami.com and enter the code INSTYLE07 at the checkout.
STORE LOCATION
640 Collins Ave.
Miami, FL 33139
-
7. Los Angeles: SiennaTHE DISCOUNT 20% off all items, instore only. Offer valid August 15 - September 20, 2007.
THE DEAL Just mention the In Style discount or print out this coupon to redeem your 20% discount in the store.
STORE LOCATION
8908 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90069
-
8. Los Angeles: IconologyTHE DISCOUNT 20% off all items instore and online. Offer valid August 17 - September 30, 2007.
THE DEAL Print out this coupon to redeem your 20% discount in the store, or go to ShopIconology.com and enter the code INSTYLE07 at the checkout.
STORE LOCATION
353 S. La Brea Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90036
