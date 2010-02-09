Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Exclusive Designer Discounts on Fashion Week Favorites!
1. Save 30% on Tommy HilfigerSave on classic trench coats and statement accessories from Tommy Hilfiger's spring collection.
EDITORS' PICKS
• Trench coat, $175 (originally $250)
• Black shoulder bag, $104 (originally $148)
• Chain and pearl necklace, $69 (originally $98)
DETAILS
Discount applies to everything on tommyhilfiger.com except fragrances, watches and select accessories. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid the same day as the Tommy Hilfiger runway show, February 18th, 12:01AM-11:59PM EST.
2. Save 20% on BCBG, Max Azria & Herve LegerShop and save on BCBG, Max Azria and Herve Leger's pre-spring collections, including flirty party dresses and sexy accessories.
EDITORS' PICKS
amp#149; Blue jersey dress, $198 (originally $248)
amp#149; Ruffle T-shirt dress, $358 (originally $448)
amp#149; Pink jersey dress, $206 (originally $258)
DETAILS
Discount applies to all pre-spring merchandise on bcbg.com. Enter promo code RUNWAY10 at checkout. Offer valid the same day as the BCBG runway show, February 11th, 12:01AM-11:59PM EST.
3. Save 15% on Jason WuKerry Washington loves Jason Wu's feminine yet modern aesthetic! Now you can shop and save on the designer's spring collection.
EDITORS' PICKS
•Strapless cotton and silk dress, $1,584 (originally $1,980)
• Draped chiffon skirt (not pictured), $833 (originally $980)
DETAILS
Discount applies to all spring/summer merchandise on kirnazabete.com. Enter promo code KZLOVESJASON at checkout. Offer valid the same day as Jason Wu's runway show, February 12th, 12:01AM-11:59PM EST.
4. Save 20% on Cynthia RowleyShop and save on Cynthia Rowley's spring collection, including printed skirts and bright dresses.
EDITORS' PICKS
• Floral print dress, $272 (originally $340)
• Crème bustier dress, $308 (originally $385)
• Gray organza dress, $368 (originally $460)
DETAILS
Discount applies to everything on cynthiarowley.com. Enter promo code CRStyle at checkout. Offer valid the same day as the Cynthia Rowley runway show, February 12th, 12:01AM-11:59PM EST.
5. Save 20% on Jill StuartShop and save on party-perfect dresses from Jill Stuart.
EDITORS' PICKS
• Pink tulle dress, $600 (originally $750)
• Pink satin dress, $438 (originally $548)
• Blue lace dress, $542 (originally $678)
DETAILS
Discount applies to all Jill Stuart merchandise on revolveclothing.com. Enter promo code INSTYLEJILL at checkout. Offer valid the same day the Jill Stuart runway show, February 15th, 12:01AM-11:59PM EST.
6. Save 15% on ThakoonMichelle Obama loves Thakoon's floral prints and draped-to-perfection dresses! Now you can save on the designer's spring collection.
EDITORS' PICKS
• Floral pleated dress, $1,660 (was $2,075)
• Multicolored twist-front dress (not pictured), $1,355 (originally $1,595)
DETAILS
Discount applies to all spring/summer merchandise on kirnazabete.com. Enter promo code KZLOVESTHAKOON at checkout. Offer valid the same day as Thakoon's runway show, February 14th, 12:01AM-11:59PM EST.
7. Save 20% on Tracy ReeseShop and save on Tracy Reese's wildly fun printed tops, dresses and jackets.
EDITORS' PICKS
• Floral tunic, $244 (originally $305)
• Polka dot jacket, $352 (originally $440)
• Zebra print dress, $200 (originally $250)
DETAILS
Discount applies to all non-sale items on tracyreese.com. Enter promo code INSTYLEFS at checkout. Offer valid starting the same day as the Tracy Reese runway show, February 15th, 12:01AM EST thru February 22nd, 11:59PM EST.
8. Save 20% on TibiShop and save on fun and flirty dresses from Tibi.
EDITORS' PICKS
amp#149; Seashell print dress, $286 (originally $358)
amp#149; Black lace dress, $318 (originally $398)
amp#149; Blue silk dress, $158 (originally $198)
DETAILS
Discount applies to all Tibi merchandise on revolveclothing.com. Enter promo code INSTYLETIBI at checkout. Offer valid the same day as the Tibi runway show, February 16th, 12:01AM-11:59PM EST.
9. Save 15% on Narciso RodriguezThe First Lady relies on Narciso Rodriguez's sleek and sophisticated designs-now you can shop and save on the designer's spring collection.
EDITORS' PICKS
• Blue day dress, $796 (originally $995)
• Navy skirt dress (not pictured), $1,432 (originally $1,685)
DETAILS
Discount applies to all spring/summer merchandise on kirnazabete.com. Enter promo code KZLOVESNARCISO at checkout. Offer valid the same day as Narciso Rodriguez's runway show, February 16th, 12:01AM-11:59PM EST.
10. Save 20% on Tory BurchShop and save on Tory Burch's spring collection, including stylish suits and statement accessories.
EDITORS' PICKS
• Gingham pantsuit, $378 (originally $540)
• Tweet jacket and skirt, $632 (originally $790)
• Embellished clutch, $316 (originally $395)
DETAILS
Discount applies to orders of $200 or more toryburch.com (exceptions: Reva ballet flats and gift cards). Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid the same day as Tory Burch's show, February 17th, 12:01AM-11:59PM EST.
11. Save 20% on Nanette LeporeShop and save on Nanette Lepore's whimsical spring collection, including leopard print and polka-dot dresses.
EDITORS' PICKS
• Navy silk dress, $278 (originally $348)
• Leopard dress, $238 (originally $298)
• Key lime polka-dot sheath, $262 (originally $328)
DETAILS
Discount applies to all Nanette Lepore merchandise on revolveclothing.com. Enter promo code INSTYLENANETTE at checkout. Offer valid the same day as the Nanette Lepore runway show, February 17th, 12:01AM-11:59PM EST.
12. Save 20% on MillyShop and save on graphic print skirts and dresses from Milly's spring collection.
EDITORS' PICKS
• Printed shirtdress, $301 (originally $376)
• Infinity pattern dress, $301 (originally $376)
• Black and white dress, $292 (originally $365)
DETAILS
Discount applies to all Milly merchandise on revolveclothing.com. Enter promo code INSTYLEMILLY at checkout. Offer valid the same day as the Milly runway show, February 17th, 12:01AM-11:59PM EST.
