Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Everyday Anorak
-
1. SundayWith its drawstring hood and zip-off sleeves, this lightweight topper from Elie Tahari is the perfect transition piece to wear all week. For a cute and casual brunch outfit, add it to a cheerful tiered camisole from LaRok and Goldsign boyfriend jeans.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Vest, BCBGeneration, $78; visit bcbgeneration.com for stores
Printed tank, LaRok, $170; visit larok.com for stores
Jeans, Goldsign, $124; buy online now at revolveclothing.com
Flats, Sam Edelman, $98; buy online now at shopkitson.com
-
2. MondayPut on the polish for your first day back at work in a belted Tory Burch skirt and classic H&M blouse. The jacket-and the bold accessories-keep the look fuss-free.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Shirt, H&M, $19.90; visit hm.com for stores
Skirt, Tory Burch, $395; visit toryburch.com for stores
Necklace, Carolee, $95; visit carolee.com for stores
Bag, Jane August, $970; visit janeaugust.com for stores
Shoes, Stuart Weitzman, $385; visit stuartweitzman.com for stores
-
3. TuesdayWorkwear goes global with a playful Radenroro print skirt and safari-inspired accessories. Belt the coat for a crisp office-ready silhouette.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
T-shirt, C&C California, $35; visit candccalifornia.com for stores
Belt, J. Crew, $55; visit jcrew.com for stores
Skirt, Radenroro, $299; visit radenroro.com for stores
Bag, Samantha Thavasa, $400; visit samanthathavasausa.com for stores
Scarf, Metropolitan, $120; visit metmuseum.org for stores
Shoes, Theory, $350; buy online now at shopbop.com
-
4. WednesdayWard off the mid-week blues in an easy all-black outfit. A simple Gap T is a no-brainer match to a Verrieres & Sako miniskirt-add contrast with the jacket, all zipped up.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
T-shirt, Gap, $16.50; buy online now at gap.com
Bracelet, Jill Jacobson, $178; buy online now at jilljacobson.com
Tote, Cole Haan, $375; visit colehaan.com for stores
Skirt, Verrieres & Sako, $180; visit verrieres-sako.com for stores
Booties, Reiss, $405; visit reiss.co.uk for stores
-
5. ThursdayHit the town in a high-octane Laila Azhar minidress paired with sexy patent accessories. Roll up your coat-sleeves for an effortless evening look.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Earrings, Marcia Moran, $95; buy online now at fashionchateau.com
Dress, Laila Azhar, $495; visit lailaazhar.com for stores
Belt, Kristin Kahle, $96; buy online now at kristinkahle.com
Ring, CK Calvin Klein Jewelry, $80; call Art in Gold at 508-999-0071
Clutch, Express, $34.50; buy online now at express.com
Shoes, Fendi, $860; visit fendi.com for stores
-
6. FridayUnzip the sleeves for a fresh take on casual Friday. Add shipshape separates like a striped Lutz + Patmos sweater and Banana Republic sailor pants.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
Sweater, Lutz + Patmos, $375; buy online now at lutzandpatmos.com
Pants, Banana Republic, $89; buy online now at bananarepublic.com
Heels, Aldo, $125; visit aldoshoes.com for stores
-
7. SaturdayKick-start your weekend in a stress-free combo of Nobody jeans and a J. Crew cashmere T-shirt. Top it all off with a light layer-and a cluster of eye-popping necklaces.
Anorak, Elie Tahari, $598; call 212-334-4441
T-shirt, J. Crew, $98; buy online now at jcrew.com
Necklace (top), Kenneth Jay Lane, $163; call 877-953-5264
Necklace (center), Roberta Freymann, $325; visit roberta-freymann.com for stores
Necklace (bottom), Kenneth Jay Lane, $240; call 877-953-5264
Watch, Marc Jacobs, $225; shop online now at shopbop.com
Jeans, Nobody, $220; visit nobodyjeans.com for stores
Flats, London Sole, $210; buy online now at londonsole.com
1 of 7
