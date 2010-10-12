Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Erin's Fall Budget: $4,000
-
1. Erin Sumwalt, Market Director"I tend to go for ladylike classics with modernized silhouettes and a vintage feel-even if they're brand-new."
HER FALL INSPIRATION (clockwise from top): "There's so much that's great about this 1969 photo of Marisa Berenson, like the layered necklaces, leopard backdrop, and luxurious coat."
"I adore lingerie and often mix it with outerwear, the way Dolce & Gabbana did on their fall runway."
"I took this picture on the beach in Marseille. I love the colors of gray, brown and blue."
-
2. Pants, $169"Cargos are my alternative to jeans. Put them with a cami and a blazer and you'll have a very chic look."
Paige Denim; nordstrom.com.
-
3. Tanks, $127 each"I love to layer tanks, and these superfine-gauge cotton ones are from a favorite brand. I'll wear them under a long-sleeve U-neck sweater or a low-cut dress."
Inhabit; in gray at Otte, ottenyc.com, and in off-white at Mario's, 206-223-1461.
-
4. Skirt, $440"I was attracted to the movement of this skirt and to its brown, blue and gold hues. I'll play off the floaty, feminine shape with a tank, creamy cashmere cardigan, and open-toe heels."
Tucker; tuckerbygabybasora.com.
-
5. Blazer, $80"You'd never know by looking at it that this fitted jacket is under $100. It will work with any of the items here."
Uniqlo; 877-486-4756.
-
6. Camisole, $57"I believe every woman should have at least one pretty camisole. It instantly elevates a casual outfit."
Mary Green; marygreen.com.
SEPTEMBER TOTAL: $1,000
REMAINING BUDGET: $3,000
-
7. Skirt, $363"You can appear polished in this lace skirt without even trying. Just add a simple long-sleeve cashmere sweater and ballet flats or tights and heels."
Candela; candelanyc.com.
-
8. Jacket, $695"My maternal grandmother, Rita, had a leopard coat she bought in the 1940s. This is a more fitted version of hers, which I adored."
Rebecca Taylor; at Neiman Marcus.
OCTOBER TOTAL: $1,058
SEPTEMBER TOTAL: $1,000
REMAINING BUDGET: $1,942
-
9. Dress, $189"This dress came in a fabric belt, which I removed and will replace with a wide, black leather version to modernize the silhouette."
Talbots; talbots.com.
-
10. Chemise, $175"I always put on a slip if I'm in a dress or skirt. Having something luxurious next to your skin just feels good."
Christine Vancouver; 888-922-0355.
-
11. Ring, $68"I selected this oversize ring because it's big and sparkly. I'll wear it with casual outfits."
Beyond Rings; southmoonunder.com.
-
12. Earrings, $178"I love the juxtaposition of the vintage-like jewels with the edgy gold metal circles."
Fallon; shopbop.com.
-
13. Belt, $280"This belt will go with jeans or cargos, as well as over a cashmere sweater and a skirt. And the leather will only look better as it gets worn in."
Salvatore Ferragamo; 800-628-8916 for stores.
NOVEMBER TOTAL: $890
OCTOBER TOTAL: $1,058
SEPTEMBER TOTAL: $1,000
REMAINING BUDGET: $1,052
-
14. Cashmere Scarf, $320"At this time of year, I like to invest in beautiful scarves because they're all you really see since I'm always in a long coat."
Dianora Salviati; 617-262-5568.
-
15. Flats, $40"These sheer flats are more like slippers. I'd try them with fluid satin pants for entertaining at home-not outside."
Topshop; at topshop.com.
-
16. Dress, $325"This will be my workhorse. I'll wear it with tights, heels, and an embellished belt at holiday parties, and a fitted denim jacket and flats in the spring."
Tracy Reese; 415-552-5095.
-
17. Calf-Hair Bag, $325"I can't get enough leopard! The embellishment and chain detail are especially great."
Antik Batik; 248-258-1959.
DECEMBER TOTAL: $1,010
NOVEMBER TOTAL: $890
OCTOBER TOTAL: $1,058
SEPTEMBER TOTAL: $1,000
REMAINING BUDGET: $42
1 of 17
Erin Sumwalt, Market Director
"I tend to go for ladylike classics with modernized silhouettes and a vintage feel-even if they're brand-new."
HER FALL INSPIRATION (clockwise from top): "There's so much that's great about this 1969 photo of Marisa Berenson, like the layered necklaces, leopard backdrop, and luxurious coat."
"I adore lingerie and often mix it with outerwear, the way Dolce & Gabbana did on their fall runway."
"I took this picture on the beach in Marseille. I love the colors of gray, brown and blue."
HER FALL INSPIRATION (clockwise from top): "There's so much that's great about this 1969 photo of Marisa Berenson, like the layered necklaces, leopard backdrop, and luxurious coat."
"I adore lingerie and often mix it with outerwear, the way Dolce & Gabbana did on their fall runway."
"I took this picture on the beach in Marseille. I love the colors of gray, brown and blue."
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM