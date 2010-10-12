"I tend to go for ladylike classics with modernized silhouettes and a vintage feel-even if they're brand-new."



HER FALL INSPIRATION (clockwise from top): "There's so much that's great about this 1969 photo of Marisa Berenson, like the layered necklaces, leopard backdrop, and luxurious coat."



"I adore lingerie and often mix it with outerwear, the way Dolce & Gabbana did on their fall runway."



"I took this picture on the beach in Marseille. I love the colors of gray, brown and blue."