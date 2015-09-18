Emmys 2015 Spotlight: Uzo Aduba's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever  

Ever since Orange is the New Black debuted on Netflix in 2013, its cast of fresh faces have skyrocketed to major stardom. Uzo Aduba, for instance, won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series following her Orange debut as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren. This year, she is up for another trophy as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. On the show, she only ever wears the prison inmates' uniform, but in real life her style is bold, colorful, and a delight to see come down the red carpet.

There is not a shade nor print Aduba will not try. Neon colors, dramatic trains, and form-fitting gowns are all part of her attention-grabbing wardrobe. Just look above at her red strapless Christian Siriano gown worn at the 2014 Emmys, or the fluro-yellow Angel Sanchez dress worn at the SAG Awards earlier this year—she dresses to make a lasting impression.

Take a look back at more of the actress's most stellar red carpet moments, ahead.

PHOTOS: Uzo Aduba's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever