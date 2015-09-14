Emmys 2015 Spotlight: Edie Falco's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco is up for another Lead Actress in a Comedy award this year, marking her thirteenth total nomination and fifth for the hit series Nurse Jackie (the rest were for a little show called The Sopranos). For the past five years we've watched Falco as Jackie Peyton, a drug-addicted emergency room nurse, in her signature blue scrubs uniform and black stethoscope. Off-screen, we've thankfully been treated to a much more diverse wardrobe.

Falco's red-carpet style is best described as classic and elegant. At 52, she's not the kind of star who will don head-to-toe sequins or dramatic cutouts, but rather will stick with flattering silhouettes in classic shades: navy, red, and black. You can call it safe, but we think it's smart. After all, an actress of her caliber doesn't need an outrageous ensemble to make headlines when she's got something more essential going for her: talent.

Look back at her most memorable red-carpet looks, ahead.

PHOTOS: Edie Falco's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever