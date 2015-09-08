6 Style Tips We Stole from Emily Ratajkowski and Her Stylist

Emily Ratajkowski is the girl of our sartorial dreams. And we're not alone. If the 3.2 million people that look at Em Rata's life everyday on Instagram prove anything, it's that she's occupying more than a few fashion daydreams.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Causes Serious Travel Envy With Her Latest Bikini 'Gram

And it's not just because the girl who flashed us in the "Blurred Lines" video and then played Ben Affleck's mistress in Gone Girl looks like she was manufactured in a Japanese factory that makes small baby animals with big eyes, nor that she simultaneously encompasses #bodygoals. Simply put, Em Rata is actually cool. Besides being cool, she's smart. Super smart and don’t test her on that. But one of my favorite things about the model turned actress is her style. Emily has mastered the art of knowing what works for her body and never fails to wow.

This week, we talked to her stylist Tara Swennen about the style secrets that make Ratajkowski the girl everyone loves to love.