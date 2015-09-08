6 Style Tips We Stole from Emily Ratajkowski and Her Stylist

Emily Ratajkowski is the girl of our sartorial dreams. And we're not alone. If the 3.2 million people that look at Em Rata's life everyday on Instagram prove anything, it's that she's occupying more than a few fashion daydreams.
And it's not just because the girl who flashed us in the "Blurred Lines" video and then played Ben Affleck's mistress in Gone Girl looks like she was manufactured in a Japanese factory that makes small baby animals with big eyes, nor that she simultaneously encompasses #bodygoals. Simply put, Em Rata is actually cool. Besides being cool, she's smart. Super smart and don’t test her on that. But one of my favorite things about the model turned actress is her style. Emily has mastered the art of knowing what works for her body and never fails to wow.
This week, we talked to her stylist Tara Swennen about the style secrets that make Ratajkowski the girl everyone loves to love.
-
1. Tip 1: Dress for the occasion.
Ratajkowski has just been on tour promoting her role in We Are Your Friends, so Swennen picked looks that reflected the places the tour would go.
"For her big movies, we wanted to do a British designer in London, which is why we did Koma (above), and then we did Balmain in Paris so that she had a French designer, and other than that it was just the pieces we gravitated towards and [that were] really just a little bit more playful."
-
2. Tip 2: Pick Your Accent.
Ratajkowski's body is infamous at this point, but it is important not to overdo it.
"I don’t like to cover her up too much; I like a little bit of skin showing somewhere. The Saul jumpsuit (above) [had] a very wide-leg pant, but it had a cut out in the middle. We want to leave a little something showing. That is how we make our decisions: I don’t want it to be too much."
-
3. Tip 3: Experiment with All Colors
"I don’t want anything to look the same, so once we had the blue in London and the green, I wanted to make sure we had a little like pink in New York (above), and then purple in Toronto. With every look, we wanted it to be a little different. The color scheme is important in that. Emily will wear any color, and since she can pull it off, that is how we did it."
-
4. Tip 4: Mix and Match Jewelry
"At [one] premiere—this is very funny—she was taking earrings and splitting them in half and just putting a different earring in each ear. She has multiple holes, so she was putting three different pairs of earrings in, but I love that. I think she just gravitates towards smaller or more feminine pieces."
-
5. Tip 5: Go All Out with Shoes
"She’s got those great legs. I love using different footwear on all of my girls, but she is one of the few that has the courage [wear boots] on a red carpet—so I went with it."
-
6. Tip 6: Keep It Classic
"She tends to gravitate towards, not simpler things, but she has a classic style. Because we wanted to have fun with this [tour], we went with some more fashion-forward pieces, ones that weren’t ridiculously over the top."