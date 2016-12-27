News Alert: EmRata Shares a Pic of the Other Fashionista in the Family

It's no secret where Emily Ratajkowski gets her good looks. All you have to do is take a look back at the below Instagram to see (pardon the reference, here) she got it from her mama. Talk about genetically blessed.

Mama 👯 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 23, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT

On Monday Ratajkowski took to Instagram Stories to share an unbelievably stylish photo of, not herself, but her mother, Kathleen Balgley. And let me tell you folks, it's MAMA who Wins Fashion Today.

Sixty-something-year-old Balgley wears a Reformation-like ribbed black top with an attached choker—very EmRata, if you ask us.

And we can't NOT talk about the beauty. Her lips are perfectly glossed and her hair is the epitome of the perfect pixie cut. Major #HairCutGoals.

She's au naturel (according to Ratajkowski's caption), sexy, yet age appropriate, and most importantly noticeably comfortable in her own skin. YOU WIN, Kathleen!