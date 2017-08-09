Meet the Bespoke Suit Brand All the Cool Girls Love

What do Cara Delevingne, Hillary Clinton, and Annie Lennox have in common? A spotless track record of head-to-toe tailoring—and, one would imagine, a skilled seamstress or two to thank for it. But when it comes to nailing the look IRL, most ladies find themselves faced with a limited off-the-rack selection of awkward fits.

“It’s not a fun shopping experience for women at all,” says suiting extraordinaire Emily Meyer, whose girls-only bespoke business has been filling a gaping hole in the industry since 2013. “Most people doing made-to-measure [for women] use men’s patterns, which don’t work at all.”

Enter Meyer's thoughtful process: Custom-fitting every order on the client to create a personal pattern in muslin. Orders can range from a single shirt (from $156) to a full suit (from $1,230.) Meanwhile, Meyer acts as a sartorial spirit guide, helping clients pick the perfect cut-and-color combo for the finished product. “I find out what’s already in your closet, how you dress for the office, and what works for your body—so like, I’ll talk you out of that double-breasted blue silk blazer if it’s not going to work,” she says.

As of now, Meyer's eponymous label mainly operates out of a San Francisco-based atelier. But as her East Coast customer base keeps growing—it includes The Wing’s Audrey Gelman, who ‘grammed her first order last April, and stylist Stacy London—Meyer's been thinking about a New York City outpost. And the meantime? We've all got a great excuse to visit California.

