Emily Blunt Dresses Her Growing Baby Bump in Chic Black and White

Another day, another too-cute maternity ensemble from Emily Blunt. The actress is currently expecting her second child with husband John Krasinski, and since announcing the pregnancy Blunt has stepped out in one stylish outfit after another, both on the red carpet and off.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted walking hand-in-hand in their beau, and while part of us was overcome with jealousy (just look at how cute they are), we couldn't help but notice her outfit. Blunt dressed her growing bump in a flowing white blouse, which she wore over a black shirt and paired with black leggings, a black-and-white scarf, and flat beige booties. The expectant mom finished her outfit with sunnies and a tan Miu Miu purse.

This is just one of three stylish outfits the soon-to-be mother-of-two has stepped out in this week. On Sunday, Blunt and Krasinksi took their daughter, Hazel, to the farmer's market, where the glowing mom paired eye-catching fuchsia pants with a white top and cool hat. And yesterday, the pair enjoyed a shopping trip together, where Blunt looked beyond cute in a printed dress and black gladiator sandals.

One thing's for sure: we can't wait to see what she wears next.