Find Your Next Summer Dress in this Stunning Designer Collaboration 

MatchesFashion.com (aka the beloved e-retailer responsible for sending us into a shopping frenzy, thanks to its well curated selection of goods) has an irresistible designer collaboration up its sleeve: a lineup by British designer darling Emilia Wickstead. The eight-piece limited edition capsule, which comprises six dresses and two full skirts, is basically summer in a collection. Each breezy piece is unapologetically vibrant with heaps of color and bold painterly blooms.

"When Ruth (Chapman, co-founder of MatchesFashion.com) and I started talking about working on an exclusive, we thought it would be really interesting to develop something less precious, which spoke of summer and femininity," Wickstead tells us. "I hadn't worked in cotton before and loved the idea of creating these easy summer pieces that you could wear to a cocktail party, but also throw on with some flats and a bikini top for the beach."

As for florals? "It felt quintessentially English," Wickstead puts simply. It also felt like a natural evolution from her spring 2016 ready-to-wear collection, which was rife with petals saturated in a rich color palette.

The Emilia Wickstead x MatchesFashion.com collection launches today, starting at $800, as part of the retailer's new digital trunk show series. Head over to matchesfashion.com to shop the line-up, watch a live interview with Wickstead, and chat with the designer during a live Twitter Q&A.

Unsure of how to wear the pieces? "Very naturally, with very little makeup, hair loosely pulled back, and a flat sandal," Wickstead suggests. "And in the evening, a touch of red lipstick on your lips."

Your summer uniform, done. Shop the collection and scroll through to take a look at the campaign.

