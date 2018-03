This elegant art deco shape received its confusing name during the 1920s, when it was typically used for emeralds. Characterized by a flat top and step-shaped side facets, an emerald-cut diamond pairs well with a clean setting. Donald Trump gave Melania Knauss this style.2.53-carat emerald-cut diamond and .69-total-carat-weight diamonds in platinum, De Beers, $65,000; debeers.com