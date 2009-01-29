More fractured than the usual black-tie sparkle, the hammered or broken sequins and scattered or patterned beadwork reflects a funky, rather than formal, glamour. Still, metallic shine has a much greater impact than outright color. Note there are no gowns and that all this audacious gleam sports a slip-on ease.



How to Wear It

Avoid playing dress up. Instead, pretend it’s no big deal, as if you didn’t even know the clothes reflected and refracted light. Don’t even amp up the makeup. A red lip shatters the effect.



Photos: left, Peter Som; right, Stella McCartney