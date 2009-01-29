Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Embellished
1. Why We Love ItMore fractured than the usual black-tie sparkle, the hammered or broken sequins and scattered or patterned beadwork reflects a funky, rather than formal, glamour. Still, metallic shine has a much greater impact than outright color. Note there are no gowns and that all this audacious gleam sports a slip-on ease.
How to Wear It
Avoid playing dress up. Instead, pretend it’s no big deal, as if you didn’t even know the clothes reflected and refracted light. Don’t even amp up the makeup. A red lip shatters the effect.
Photos: left, Peter Som; right, Stella McCartney
2. Ted RossiSilk and leather with swarovski pearls and crystals cuff, Ted Rossi, $195; Call 212-683-1726.
3. Sheri BodellSilk crepe dress, Sheri Bodell, $462; visit sheribodell.com for stores.
4. Miu MiuLeather with glitter and crystals flats, Miu Miu, $650; Call 888-977-1900.
5. 32 FlavorsRayon t-shirt, 32 Flavors, $148; call 800-423-6335.
6. Twelve by TwelveKnit blend with sequins sweater jacket, Twelve by Twelve, $44; visit forever21.com for stores.
7. PoleciEmbroidered dress, Poleci, $660; Call 212-229-2424.
