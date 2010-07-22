Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Editors' Picks Under $100
1. Uniqlo Jacket
2. BB Dakota DressSilk, $95; at mimiandred.com.
3. American Eagle Outfitters PantsCotton, $40; at ae.com.
4. J.Crew TankSilk jacquard, $88; at jcrew.com.
5. Loft Faux-Fur VestFaux-fur, $98; visit loftonline.com for stores.
6. Rachel Rachel Roy shortsFaux-leather, $99; at rachelroy.com .
7. Topshop BlouseCotton-silk, $55; at topshop.com.
8. Guess PantsPolyester-rayon, $89; at guess.com.
9. J.Crew tankSilk-cotton, $70; at jcrew.com.
10. Tulle skirtCotton, $58; at tulle4us.com.
11. H&M JacketCotton, $50; visit hm.com for stores.
12. Necessary Objects BlouseNylon lace, $78; call 212-719-4650.
13. Tulle CardiganRayon-acrylic-wool, $24; at tulle4us.com.
14. Victoria's Secret DressCotton, $78; call 800-888-8200.
15. H&M DressPolyester, $50; visit hm.com for stores.
16. BB Dakota SkirtPolyester, $65; at dakotacollective.com.
17. Loft CardiganCotton-wool, $70; visit loftonline.com for stores.
18. American Eagle Outfitters Dress and Mossimo BeltPolyester dress, $44.50; visit ae.com for stores.
Leather belt, $22.99; visit target.com for stores.
19. Kut From The Kloth TrenchPoplin, $95; call 888-660-6071.
20. I Heart Ronson for JC Penney SweaterCotton-polyester, $41; visit jcpenney.com for stores.
21. Uniqlo SkirtChiffon skirt, $29.50; visit uniqlo.com for stores.
22. Jodi Arnold for The Limited TopChiffon, $70; visit thelimited.com stores.
23. Chaus CardiganCotton-rayon, $69; visit bonton.com for stores.
24. Madewell ShirtCotton, $68; at madewell.com.
25. Aeropostale VestCotton, $40; at aeropostale.com.
26. White House Black Market SkirtWool-rayon, $88; visit whitehouseblackmarket.com for stores.
