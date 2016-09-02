The 8 Fashion Pieces to Buy from Revolve's Labor Day Sale

And the good news just keeps rolling in: Revolve, aka a favored go-to retailer for contemporary-cool fashion, is hosting one of its famous sales this Labor Day weekend, with select merchandise up to 60 percent off featured bands, like Mother, Tibi, and Clare V. That means, if you ever find yourself needing a break from impromptu bar crawls or beach bonfire fêtes (or whatever you have planned this holiday), the best kind of respite from non-stop partying is a non-stop shopping spree.

To help you make sense of the hundreds of products available, we did our due diligence and curated a list of the best merch that we'd personally buy. Still in denial about the end of summer? Go for an off-shoulder LWD. Looking forward to fall? A sensible (and impossibly chic) timeless shirtdress or a breezy pair of culottes will make that transition easier. Scroll through to shop our picks from Revolve, and then head over to our A-to-Z guide of all the Labor Day sales that are happening all weekend long.