27 Must-Have Spring Pieces, All Under $100

Each season brings a new crop of trends and with it, an itch to shop every single must-have style and silhouette to hit the shelves. But let's be realistic: we don't have stacks of hundies to spare on a whole new wardrobe (however much we daydream). Instead, we tackled the major trends for spring and combed through every tried-and-true e-retailer to deliver 27 must-have pieces that don't exceed $100.

For crisp shirting, we found comfy tuxedo button-downs, pin-stripes washed in a pretty pastel, and one with eyelet detailing. We dived into the sporty trend as well, scoring finds that range from scuba-style dresses to sheer mesh tops. And we'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge the flirtiest skirt of the season.

Set your sights on our budget-friendly picks that will make you (and your wallet) happy.