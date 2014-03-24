27 Must-Have Spring Pieces, All Under $100

Each season brings a new crop of trends and with it, an itch to shop every single must-have style and silhouette to hit the shelves. But let's be realistic: we don't have stacks of hundies to spare on a whole new wardrobe (however much we daydream). Instead, we tackled the major trends for spring and combed through every tried-and-true e-retailer to deliver 27 must-have pieces that don't exceed $100.
For crisp shirting, we found comfy tuxedo button-downs, pin-stripes washed in a pretty pastel, and one with eyelet detailing. We dived into the sporty trend as well, scoring finds that range from scuba-style dresses to sheer mesh tops. And we'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge the flirtiest skirt of the season.
Set your sights on our budget-friendly picks that will make you (and your wallet) happy.
1. Soft Tuxedo ShirtLoft, cotton, $55; loft.com.
2. Mini-Stripe OxfordGap, cotton, $50; gap.com.
3. Eyelet ShirtJoe Fresh, cotton, $39; joefresh.com.
4. Two-Tone Peplum DressZara, polyester, viscose, and elastane, $80; zara.com.
5. Flared BlouseMango, cotton, $50; mango.com.
6. Leather Look Pencil SkirtRiver Island, faux-leather, $60; riverisland.com.
7. Zip Up Scuba-Style DressMossimo for Target, polyester and spandex, $30; target.com.
8. Tipped SweatshirtJ.Crew, cotton, $70; net-a-porter.com.
9. Lasercut Mesh TopScotch amp Soda, polyester, $89; scotch-soda.com.
10. Two-Tone Pleated Midi SkirtRiver Island, polyester, $60; riverisland.com.
11. Pleated Mini SkirtUniqlo, polyester, $30; uniqlo.com.
12. Flared SkirtAMBAR for Target, rayon, polyester, and spandex, $25; target.com.
13. Striped Floral Tunic DressWarehouse, elastane and polyester, $68; warehouse.com.
14. Floral Circle SkirtHampM, polyester, rayon, and spandex, $15; hm.com.
15. Floral Printed TeeTed Baker London, lyocell, $75; tedbaker-london.com.
16. Mesh Stripe TopTopshop, polyester, $50; topshop.com.
17. Metallic Plunge Neck Maxi DressBoohoo, polyester and elastane, $50; boohoo.com.
18. Two-Tone Aline SkirtTopshop, cotton and acetate, $76; topshop.com.
19. Jeweled TopZara, viscose, $60; zara.com.
20. Jewel Embellished Bodycon DressRiver Island, polyester, $100; riverisland.com.
21. Striped Necklace TankJ.Crew, cotton, $85; jcrew.com.
22. Faux-Leather Tank DressZara, polyester, $80; zara.com.
23. Fine-Knit SweaterHampM, rayon and cotton, $30; hm.com.
24. Cropped Lace ShirtWarehouse, cotton and polyamide, $80; warehouse.com.
25. Floral High Waist ShortsTopshop, cotton and polyester, $68; topshop.com.
26. Tweed ShortsLoft, tweed, $50; loft.com for stores.
27. Tailored Bermuda ShortsAritzia, Lyocell, $85; aritzia.com.