Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Editors' Favorites Under $100
-
1. The Limited Tank
-
2. BCBGeneration RomperRayon, $98; visit macys.com for stores.
-
3. Alloy ShortsCotton, $24; at alloy.com.
-
4. J.Crew SweaterCotton-gauze, $88; at jcrew.com.
-
5. Spiegel Bathing SuitNylon-lycra, $49; at spiegel.com.
-
6. H&M DressCotton, $25; visit hm.com for stores.
-
7. DKNY Jeans TopPolyester, $59; visit macys.com for stores.
-
8. Delias BikiniNylon-spandex, $25 (top) and $25 (bottom); at delias.com.
-
9. American Eagle Outfitters DressCotton Voile, $44.50; at americaneagleoutfitters.com.
-
10. Anthropologie ShortsCotton and Spandex, $58; at anthropologie.com.
-
11. Express DressSequined rayon-nylon-spandex, $70; visit express.com for stores.
-
12. Topshop BlouseCotton, $65; at topshop.com.
-
13. LOFT SkirtSilk-cotton, $70; visit loftonline.com for stores.
-
14. Gap DressCotton, $80; visit gap.com for stores.
-
15. Paul & Joe Sister DressViscose, $85; at net-a-porter.com.
-
16. Abercombie & Fitch DressCotton, $58; at abercrombie.com.
-
17. Eddie Bauer TankCotton and silk, $49.50; at eddiebauer.com.
-
18. BB Dakota PantsCotton, BB Dakota,$70; visit dakotacollective.com for stores.
-
19. Old Navy DressCotton, $30; at oldnavy.com.
-
20. French Connection DressCotton, $80; visit frenchconnection.com for stores.
-
21. Charlotte Russe BikiniPolyester, $16.50 (top) and $16.50 (bottom); at charlotterusse.com.
-
22. Calvin Klein Cover-upNylon and elastane, $80; at net-a-porter.com.
-
23. French Connection JeansCotton-elastane, $98; visit frenchconnection.com for stores.
