Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Editors' Favorites Under $100
-
1. Eddie Bauer SweaterCotton, $89; at eddiebauer.com.
-
2. White House/Black Market CardiganCotton-tencel, $98; visit whitehouseblackmarket.com for stores.
-
3. Delia's SweaterAcrylic-poly, $60; at delias.com.
-
4. American Eagle Outfitters JeansCotton, $35; at ae.com.
-
5. Fumblin' Foe SkirtPolyester, $98; visit fumblinfoe.net for stores.
-
6. Express DressSequins, $50; visit express.com.
-
7. Madewell VestCotton, $78; at madewell1937.com.
-
8. Gap Trench CoatCotton, $88; at gap.com.
-
9. J.Crew TopSilk-cotton top, $88; at jcrew.com.
-
10. Mango DressCotton with brass beads, $80; visit mangoshop.com for stores.
-
11. Ellavie TankSilk charmeuse, $69; visit dillards.com for stores.
-
12. Loft SkirtCotton-blend skirt, $60; visit loftonline.com for stores.
-
13. J. Crew PantsViscose/nylon, $88; at jcrew.com.
-
14. B.B. Dakota CoatPolyester, $89; at chickdowntown.com.
-
15. Forever 21 JacketSelf fabric (coating); $40; at forever21.com.
1 of 15
Eddie Bauer Sweater
Cotton, $89; at eddiebauer.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM