"Some people count how many pairs of Louboutins they have (ok, I do that too), but I really count my Alaias. I have three pairs. These, my second pair, surfaced at a time when platforms were 'out,' but because they're Alaia, I justified them as an instant classic (not to mention platforms are always appropriate in my book). I wear them constantly, no matter what season, no matter what the occasion. They have traveled with me, multiple times, to the red carpet at the Oscars and the Golden Globes."On my Katrina's wish list: Christian Louboutin Glitter Pumps, $690; at bergdorfgoodman.com -Katrina Szish, National Correspondent