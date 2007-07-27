Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Editors' Favorite Shoes
1. Isabel's Sergio Rossi Sandals"I got these sexy Sergio Rossi heels at Loehmann's (best for shoes) a few weeks ago. I've always loved Sergio Rossi, but more pairs have found their way into my closet since Edmundo Castillo took over as head designer a few years ago."
-Isabel Gonzalez, Senior Editor
2. Honor's Brian Atwood Slingbacks"As soon as I saw these Brian Atwood shoes I had to have them. After months of wearing a platform heel, this shoe felt refreshingly delicate. They are as sexy and stylish as the designer."
On Honor's wish list: Christian Louboutin Patent Platform T-Strap Sandal, $750; at neimanmarcus.com. "I love the detail of the mirrored gold patent peep toe and heel!"
-Honor Brodie, Features Editor
3. Cindy's Dior Stilettos"I love these because they have a disco ball on the heel-it always makes me feel happy when I wear them."
-Cindy Weber-Cleary,
Fashion Director
On Cindy's wish list: Lambertson Truex leopard platform sandals.
4. Katrina's Azzedine Alaia Platforms"Some people count how many pairs of Louboutins they have (ok, I do that too), but I really count my Alaias. I have three pairs. These, my second pair, surfaced at a time when platforms were 'out,' but because they're Alaia, I justified them as an instant classic (not to mention platforms are always appropriate in my book). I wear them constantly, no matter what season, no matter what the occasion. They have traveled with me, multiple times, to the red carpet at the Oscars and the Golden Globes."
On my Katrina's wish list: Christian Louboutin Glitter Pumps, $690; at bergdorfgoodman.com.
-Katrina Szish, National Correspondent
5. Kahlana's YSL Platforms"I'm a sucker for extremely high heels (especially in black patent leather), so when I saw these YSL platforms, there was no question about whether or not I was buying them. They sold out within weeks of hitting the stores. Good thing I grabbed my pair in time!"
-Kahlana Barfield, Associate Beauty Editor
