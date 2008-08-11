Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Editors' Fall Shoe Picks
1. Christian Louboutin Pumps“This shoe is a perfect twist on the traditional mary jane. The color and fabric will take me from day to date, and I’ll wear them now and well into next spring. I can’t resist the extra inches I get from a super tall platform!”
- Sabrina Strelitz, Editorial Assistant
Satin and leather pumps, Christian Louboutin, price available upon request; visit christianlouboutin.com or call 212-396-1884
2. Lanvin Pumps“I’m over-the-moon for the hyper-polished, ultra feminine looks that went down the fall/winter runway, so these Lanvin pumps would be my go-to autumn shoe. These have a slight edge to them so they are classic and modern. I'd wear them with a little black dress or pencil skirt.”
- Suzanne Karotkin, Senior Design Editor
Patent leather pumps, Lanvin, $830; visit bergdorfgoodman.com or call 212-450-8440
3. Emanuel Ungaro Sandals“The designer for Ungaro, Esteban Cortazar, is a genius! The tree-branch detail on the heel is so unique and pretty, and the zipper detail is sexy. I love the deep green color -perfect for fall. I'd wear them with tights or bare legs in warmer weather.”
- Ariela Suster, Accessories Editor
Eel skin sandals, Emanuel Ungaro, $700; visit ungaro.com or call 212-249-4090
4. Hermes Boots"This killer suede Hermes boot is sophisticated yet sexy, and the perfect addition to a fall wardrobe. I’d pair it with gray tights to make my legs look extra long and lean."
- Dana Avidan, Market Editor
Suede boots, Hermes, $2,150; visit hermes.com or call 800-441-4488
5. Proenza Schouler Pumps“This color is great-jewel tones are perfect for fall. I'd pair these with contrasting, bright tights just like Proenza Schouler did on the runway.”
- Eleanor Tapia, Editorial Assistant
Suede pumps, Proenza Schouler, price available upon request; visit proenzaschouler.com or call 212-343-1360
6. Yves Saint Laurent Boots"I am obsessed with these show-stoppers! I love a platform for height and the skinny heel is super sexy. These boots would compliment any fall look.”
- Erin Sumwalt, Market Director
Leather boots, Yves Saint Laurent, $1395; visit ysl.com or call 212-988-3821
7. Gucci Sandals"I love these shoes! They're cutting edge, yet subtly sophisticated and I’ll wear anything with gold embellishments. These are a fall must-have."
- Katie Casamassimo, Editorial Assistant
Leather sandals, Gucci, $1,195; buy online at gucci.com
8. Balenciaga Booties
"I'm obsessed with Balenciaga’s fall shoes! I love the new pointy toe and contrasting colors. I’d wear them with baggy jeans for day or a skirt and tights at night. And the color combination is perfect-they're neutrals and will go with nearly everything in my wardrobe."
- Meggan Crum, Accessories Director
Latex booties, Balenciaga, $1095; visit barneys.com or call 212.826.8900
9. Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci Sandals"This shoe combines two of my favorite fall trends-metallic color and a wedge heel. I'd wear them as shown with black opaque tights and a skirt or dress or with black pants. They're bold and give height without the pinch of stilettos."
- Natasha Wolff, News Editor
Leather wedge sandals Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, $1270; visit barneys.com or call 212-826-8900
10. BOSS Black Boots"I love this boot’s hard biker edge. I’d funk up the sweetest, ruffled dress rocking these!"
- Sydne Bolden Long, Senior Style Editor
Leather boots, BOSS Black, $550; visit hugoboss.com or call 800-484-6267
