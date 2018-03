“I’m over-the-moon for the hyper-polished, ultra feminine looks that went down the fall/winter runway, so these Lanvin pumps would be my go-to autumn shoe. These have a slight edge to them so they are classic and modern. I'd wear them with a little black dress or pencil skirt.”- Suzanne Karotkin, Senior Design EditorPatent leather pumps, Lanvin, $830; visit bergdorfgoodman.com or call 212-450-8440