Editor-Tested: The Best Sports Bras for Big Busts

Let's be real: Finding a sports bra that keeps your boobs in place without feeling like a corset is tough. As a size 34D, I spent years doubling up on mediocre bras. While some of that was due to the fact that I should've replaced my bras years ago (I know, I know), my hunt for a bra that can survive long runs, intense spin classes, and high-interval training with nary a jiggle has yielded plenty of disappointing results.
When looking for a sports bra, my only criteria is that while working out I shouldn't think about my chest once. The last thing I want while I'm gasping for breath halfway through a round of burpees is to feel uncomfortable with what I'm wearing. All of this leads to my recent trial of six sports bras. Each one withstood an exercise class at my local Equinox, and while all were satisfactory, some stood above the rest. Scroll down to see my thoughts on each one.
RELATED: 5 InStyle Staffers Reveal Their Favorite Boutique Fitness Classes
-
1. Nike Pro Rival
Touted as Nike's "highest support bra yet," the Pro Rival definitely lived up to its claim. I wore it to a high-intensity interval training class, where I participated in weighted jumping jacks, mountain climbers, squats, and more, and I can honestly say I did not think about my chest once during the workout. The one big downside of this bra was the difficulty of putting it on and taking it off. But once it was on, it was secure. It kept my boobs separated (which is great because sometimes bras have the tendency to squeeze so tightly that I get a uniboob), and it was comfortable.
Available at Nike | $50
-
2. UA Armour High
The best part of any Under Armour product is the sweat-wicking technology, and this bra was no different. The UA Armour High offered more coverage than some of the other bras I tried, which had its pros and cons. While I appreciated zero side-boob spillage, there was too much fabric underneath my arms, which resulted in some unwanted friction. As far as bounce goes, my chest was firmly in place throughout the spin class, which is always the most important concern.
Available at Under Armour | $55
-
3. Knockout by Victoria's Secret Front-Close Wireless Sport Bra
While this bra seems a bit complicated on the outset, I was pleasantly surprised. Underneath the front-zip closure are structured cups that clip together for a comfortable, yet supported fit. I have two Victoria's Secret sports bras already and I sometimes struggle clasping it together quickly, but this version was simple. I wore the Knockout to a spin class, and I had no issues. My one complaint was that the top layer bagged a bit, but other than that, this one was a winner.
Available at Victoria's Secret | $57
-
4. Champion Spot Comfort Full-Support Sports Bra
Can a sports bra be cozy? After wearing Champion's Spot Comfort bra, I'd say yes. The design is a hybrid between your go-to T-shirt bra and a sports bra, which means that putting it on is intuitive—a big plus. The thick strap at the bottom wasn't too constricting either, but it still provided moderate support. I wore it to a cardio class, and it fared well, but wasn't as supportive as some of the others. Though, it was easily the most comfortable.
Available at Champion | $37
-
5. Splits59 Techno Noir Moderate Support Bra
If you want to make a fashion-forward statement with a sports bra, this is the one for you. However, while it's cute, it offered the least amount of support, and it while it would not hold up in a boot camp class, it would work for yoga or barre. The cut along the sides allowed for more exposed skin, which in my case meant that I had a little bit of spillover. Another downside is that the adjustable straps only go so far, so I was unable to adjust it for the right fit.
Available at Splits59 | $76
-
6. Gap Medium Impact Coolmax Sports Bra
Definitely the most traditional sports bra I tried out of the bunch—the Gap version fits much like you'd expect. With its simple pullover design, it offers no padding or any other frills, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. What sets it apart from the many sports bras you probably already own is the thick elastic strap. The larger band kept the bra in place, plus it gave the style a retro feel that I enjoyed.
Available at Gap | $40