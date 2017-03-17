Editor-Approved Pieces to Seriously Up Your Sleep Game

Not unlike other holidays, World Sleep Day should be treated as an occasion—with proper accessories in tow. We've rounded up our picks for best sleep accessories, so you can snooze through the day in style.
VIDEO: Arianna Huffington Discusses Sleep on the Brain
From an ultra-luxe eye mask to a midnight eye cream, here are 13 items to seriously up your sleep game.
1. OLIVIA VON HALLE EYEMASK
Black. Out. Everything.
Olivia Von Halle | $79
2. Conair Heating Pad
For when your S.O. is M.I.A.
Conair | $13 (originally $15)
3. BYREDO TOILE PERFUME
Spritz this onto your clean laundry for a refreshing soft linen smell.
$62
4. madewell socks
Socks to lounge in.
Madewell | $11
5. alessandra mackenzie pJ shorts
Super cozy bottoms by new designer Alessandra Mackenzie.
$95
6. Hill House Silk Robe
A sultry robe to paint your nails, sip tea, and Netflix-binge in all night.
Hill House | $299
7. CINNAMON PROJECTS INCENSE BURNER AND TRAY
There is nothing more peaceful than the calming scent of incense. We love how this set includes a brass tray!
$270
8. SILVER EDGE STATIONARY
Keep on your bedside for jotting down ideas or those wacky dreams.
$22-$45
9. ASCENO SILK PAJAMA TOP
A classic, luxe pajama top that everyone should have in their PJ drawer.
$168
10. eberjay pajama pants
Cozy PJ pants or it never happened.
Eberjey | $80
11. KIEHL'S MIDNIGHT RECOVERY EYE TREATMENT
Apply at night and wake up less puffy and dark circle'd.
Kiehl's | $37
12. ugg slippers
There are fewer pleasures in life than coming home, kicking off those heels, and sliding into cloud-like loafers.
UGG | $100
13. tea egg
Adding a dose of chic to your nightly routine, here is a beautiful tea egg from Georg Jensen.
$18