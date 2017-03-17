Editor-Approved Pieces to Seriously Up Your Sleep Game

Not unlike other holidays, World Sleep Day should be treated as an occasion—with proper accessories in tow. We've rounded up our picks for best sleep accessories, so you can snooze through the day in style.

VIDEO: Arianna Huffington Discusses Sleep on the Brain

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From an ultra-luxe eye mask to a midnight eye cream, here are 13 items to seriously up your sleep game.