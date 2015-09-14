Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Edie Falco's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
-
1. In Randi Rahm, 2015
Falco stunned at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a form-fitting red dress featuring chiffon straps tied at the tops of her shoulders.
-
2. In a Black Dress, 2015
The actress looked every bit the classic beauty in a fail-proof black mermaid gown at the Golden Globes.
-
3. In Escada, 2014
A silken, intricately draped indigo dress looked riveting on the actress at the Emmy Awards.
-
4. In Escada, 2013
She turned to the vibrant hue at the Emmys again, this time picking a beautifully simple dress with a high neckline and front slit.
-
5. In Stella McCartney, 2012
In one of her best looks yet, Falco donned a sleek navy and white illusion gown with a metallic belt for the Emmy Awards.
-
6. In Randi Rahm, 2011
The star stunned in an elegant nude-colored mermaid gown with a sheer overlay across one shoulder at the Emmy Awards.
-
7. In Romona Keveza, 2011
An demure navy dress with a bejeweled belt was Falco's excellent choice for the Tony Awards red carpet.
-
8. In Carolina Herrera, 2011
The actress strutted the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a red strapless dress with a subtle floral motif.
-
9. In Bottega Veneta, 2010
Falco looked sophisticated in a one-shoulder black pleated gown with a ruched bodice at the Emmy Awards.
