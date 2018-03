This season, fashion houses as diverse as Givenchy and Topshop feature black leggings alongside hard-edged jewelry and stiletto boots. For those who prefer pants that don’t double as tights, black jeans work equally well. A fedora is almost a hipster prerequisite; finish with a vest and T. And to keep things from looking too existential-throw on a colorful bag or scarf.BanglesLucite bangles with gold-plated chain ($228) and wire ($196), Luc Kieffer; buy online now at shopbop.com