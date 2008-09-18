Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
1. How To Wear The TrendThis season, fashion houses as diverse as Givenchy and Topshop feature black leggings alongside hard-edged jewelry and stiletto boots. For those who prefer pants that don’t double as tights, black jeans work equally well. A fedora is almost a hipster prerequisite; finish with a vest and T. And to keep things from looking too existential-throw on a colorful bag or scarf.
Bangles
Lucite bangles with gold-plated chain ($228) and wire ($196), Luc Kieffer; buy online now at shopbop.com.
2. FedoraWool felt fedora, D&G, $260; call 800-979-3038 for stores.
3. ScarfWool Impressionist scarf, Yigal Azrouel, $265; call 212-929-7525.
4. Heels
Leather Striker heels, Jessica Simpson Collection, $89; buy online now at nordstrom.com.
5. EarringsOnyx, sterling silver and rose gold vermeil Spike studs, Landver, $200; at Post 26, call 310-451-0950.
6. PurseCalfskin Metal Petal purse embellished with mirrored metal and python, Chloe, $1,695; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
