Eco-Friendly Outfits for Every Occasion

Gone are the days when you have to sacrifice style for sustainability. We are loving the influx of eco-friendly brands that are offering stylish clothes and accessories without compromising efforts to help save the planet. From organic and recycled fabrics to local and handmade production, it has become extremely easy to contribute to the environment's protection through one other aspect of your daily life: simply getting dressed. Check out the five outfits for every occasion below, composed solely from eco-chic designers, that will have you feeling good about your look as well as your carbon footprint.
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds's One Tree Initiative PSA
Shop the 5 outfits below.
-
1. INTERVIEW
When it comes to an interview, you want to look your best. An updated white poplin top and a fluid trouser are the current fashion work go-to's, while a simple flat, modern handbag and minimalist jewelry add flair.
Shop the look: Where Mountains Meet top, $395; wheremountainsmeet.com. Cienne pants, $365; shop.ciennenewyork.com. Raven + Lily handbag, $364; ravenandlily.com. Rafa shoes, $290; maison-de-mode.com. People Tree earrings, $19; peopletree.co.uk.
-
2. WEEKEND BRUNCH
Keep it casual and cute for brunch with the ladies. A striped knit and denim with edge (check out the fun zipper pull on this pair!) are foolproof when worn with a comfortable woven slide. Add a pop of color with a bright handbag, and you're good to go!
Shop the look: Kowtow top, $258; us.kowtowclothing.com. Edun trousers, $550; edun.com. Brother Vellies shoes, $515; brothervellies.com. Able handbag, $118; livefashionable.com. Slate + Salt earrings, $58; slateandsalt.com.
-
3. DATE NIGHT
A fun and flirty dress is a date-night essential, especially in a spicy red tone. Add metallic accents like these pointy-toe pumps and dangly earrings, and you will be sure to knock their socks off.
Shop the look: Amur dress, $448; saksfifthavenue.com. Stella McCartney pumps, $660; farfetch.com. HFS, $225; hfscollective.com. Barocco earrings, $120; gatherandsee.com.
-
4. RUNNING ERRANDS
Whether you're hitting the gym or just running errands, a sweatsuit is the most comfortable choice. Add color to the classic gray set with a T-shirt underneath and muted accessories for a casual yet cool vibe.
Shop the look: Alternative Apparel jogger set, $98; alternativeapparel.com. H&M Conscious top, $7; hm.com. Matt & Nat backpack, $145; mattandnat.com. All Birds sneakers, $95; allbirds.com.
-
5. HIGH SCHOOL REUNION
It's your 10 year high school reunion and you want to make an impact, but not look like you're trying too hard. Go for a ribbed dress with a flattering fit and heeled boots to add a little extra height (but still be comfortable for a night of mingling). Simple accessories complete the look.
Shop the look: Reformation dress, $118; thereformation.com. Coclico boots, $445; amourvert.com. MYR handbag, $325; amourvert.com. Tribe Alive necklace, $38; tribealive.com. Nisolo ring, $24; nisolo.com.