5 Easy Office Uniforms for the Busy Working Woman

We're busy. We have things to do, places to go to, and people to see. And desperately figuring out what to wear to work not only cuts into our morning routine, but it drains up so much mental energy. It's why we love the idea of an everyday uniform. Ironically enough, it's liberating to work within restrictions—endless combinations and an overwhelming amount of options can be crippling even (and it's why this one ad exec wore the same thing every day for three years).
To make your life (and our lives easier), we concocted no-brainer outfit formulas that are chic (some embody a couple of this season's biggest trends), meet office dress codes, and can help get you to work on time. Study up on these five fail-safe uniforms, wear one each day of the week, and then repeat.
-
1. Waistcoat + Strappy Dress + Mules
We adore the slip dress this season, but its wispy silhouette and thin straps don't exactly scream professionalism. Cover up with a sleek sleeveless trench and slide into mules for comfortable strolls between meetings.
Shop the look: Madewell waistcoat, $138; madewell.com. Wilfred dress, $145; aritzia.com. Aska mules, $195; askacollection.com.
-
2. Blazer + Tee + Pleated Midi Skirt + Pumps
The neat juxtaposition between a sharp blazer and a pretty, feminine pleated skirt is why the two make for a perfect pair. Layer with an easy tee and finish with a sleek pump.
Shop the look: Reiss blazer, $445; reiss.com. Theory tee, $75; theory.com. Zara skirt, $70; zara.com. Manolo Blahnik pumps, $595; barneys.com.
-
3. Fitted Top + Wide-Leg Culottes + Pumps
Balance the volume from your wide-leg culottes (ankle-grazing pants work, too) with a fitted top. Opt for a fine knit during spring's awkward temps and switch into a sleeveless version when it warms up.
Shop the look: Trademark top, $160 (originally $228); trade-mark.com. Tibi culottes, $350; tibi.com. Stuart Weitzman pumps, $365; stuartweitzman.com.
-
4. Button-Down + Cropped Pants + Loafers
Master the borrowed-from-the-boys look with a sharp button-down and a sleek pair of pinstriped pants. Finish with a slighly undone low-slung ponytail, a bold red lip, and a selection of delicate gold jewelry.
Shop the look: Cos button-down, $69; cosstores.com. Banana Republic pants, $88; bananarepublic.com. Everlane loafers, $170; everlane.com.
-
5. Shirtdress + Block-Heel Sandal
The shirtdress is basically an instant outfit. If you're in a more corporate setting, step into pumps to finish your look. For a more summery feel, go for a darling block-heel sandal.
Shop the look: Equipment shirtdress, $270; net-a-porter.com. Diane von Furstenberg sandals, $248; shopbop.com.