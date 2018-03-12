6 Easter Outfits Inspired By Celebrities In Pastel

Need a little inspiration to jazz up your Easter Sunday look? We are taking style cues from a few of our favorite celebs who wore pastels recently to bring you simple outfit solutions for the holiday ahead. Brunching with the family in the city? Try modern tailoring a la Gigi Hadid's pastel blue street style moment. Heading to the beach on a spring getaway this break? Lily Aldridge proves pastels CAN be sexy in silky number in apricot tones. Whatever your plans this holiday, you'll find an option, here.
Shop 6 outfits below.
1. SPRING SUITING
Pastel suiting is a must for spring, so why not take the trend for a spin this Easter. Break up a monochrome look with contrasting colored accessories and oversized sunnies.
Shop the look: Banana Republic blazer, $198; bananarepublic.gap.com. Banana Republic pants, $98; bananarepublic.gap.com. Mango shirt, $60; shop.mango.com. Nine West pumps, $79; ninewest.com. Target bag, $19; target.com. ASOS sunglasses, $23; us.asos.com.
2. PRETTY IN PINK
An adorable lace shift dress takes you from church to brunch with ease. Add a flattering cinch with a white waist belt and feminine accessories for that extra touch.
Shop the look: BB Dakota dress, $100; shop.nordstrom.com. Alice and Olivia pump, $295; aliceandolivia.com. Ted Baker handbag, $319; tedbaker.com. Brooks Brothers belt, $38; brooksbrothers.com. Kate Spade earrings, $38; katespade.com.
3. TAILORED BLUES
Go for a monochrome look in various shades of pale blue for a cool, downtown It-girl feel. A blazer and skirt are perfect for a dressed up brunch with family.
Shop the look: H&M blazer, $40 (originally $50); hm.com. Tibi skirt, $395; tibi.com. Stuart Weitzman pumps, $385; stuartweitzman.com. Little Lifner bag, $380; shop.goop.com. Anne Klein earrings, $28; lordandtaylor.com.
4. LEISURE LOOK
Easter plans are a little more low key this year? A cozy tracksuit in fresh mint color and a cool pair of kicks make for a winning athleisure look.
Shop the look: Adidas top, $85; us.topshop.com. Adidas pants, $80; adidas.com. Reebok shoes, $130; dickssportinggoods.com. DKNY bag, $248; donnakaran.com. Illesteva sunglasses, $220; shopbop.com.
5. PEACHY DREAM
If you are headed to the beach for the Easter holiday, try an apricot hued slip dress with a bright handbag and embellished slides for the big day.
Shop the look: Zimmerman dress, $430; net-a-porter.com. Tory Burch shoes, $348; toryburch.com. Cult Gaia bag, $298; needsupply.com. Ann Taylor necklace, $50; anntaylor.com.
6. MIXING PASTELS
Stick with easy to wear silhouettes like a simple knit and full skirt to not look like an Easter egg when mixing colors.
Shop the look: Equipment top, $238; equipmentfr.com. Ganni skirt, $280; mytheresa.com. Report shoes, $49; zappos.com. J. Crew clutch, $88; jcrew.com. Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $200; saksfifthavenue.com.