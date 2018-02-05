The '90s Are Out, and This Decade's Fashion Trends Are Officially In

Lizzie McGuire, Rugrats, Legends of the Hidden Temple—the early 2000s were definitely filled with the best TV shows. Don't even get us started on the music (Hey, Christina Aguilera and Outkast). But what we're missing the most are the fashion and beauty trends from the early 2000s. Raise your hands if you remember sneaking out of the house with a tube top on. Or how about piling on ridiculous layers of gloss on your lips until they were shinier than Paris Hilton's Swarovski encrusted flip phone. Man, we miss the good 'ol days.
But don't worry. Fashionistas are going back in time and bringing those unforgettable moments into 2018. Yes, it's happening, folks. So keep scrolling to see which trends are already blowing up.
1. Fiddler Hat
I know you remember Britney Spears dancing around wearing one of these hats back. You might even recall its long-lost cousin the Kangol, which was Missy Elliott's favorite. Well, the caps are back and here to stay.
Brixton | $38 (Originally $42)
2. Shiny Lipgloss
From Lancôme's Juicy Tubes to the rollerball Lip Smackers gloss, you weren't cool unless your pout was oiled up. And the beauty trends are slowly giving matte colors a break and embracing shine once again. This time, the modern glosses—like Fenty Beauty by Rihanna's Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer—are making a comeback without the annoying stickiness
Fenty Beauty | $18
3. Chunky Sneakers
This might be one of the most polarizing trends on the list. But hey, the fashion world loves a controversial shoe. Remember the chunky sneakers by Buffalo that took over in the early 2000s? Some call them Spice Girl shoes, while others call them Dad shoes. Either way, runway designers are feeling inspired by the statement-making fashion trend and so are fashionistas.
Alexander McQueen | $590
4. Tube Tops
Yep, it's really happening. I know you thought that these little shirts would never make it into 2018, but here we are. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Demi Lovato are seriously feeling the resurgence of tube tops, and we are, too.
Off White | $330
5. Tracksuit
Just about every girl in America owned a Juicy Couture tracksuit in 2006. Well, they're back, and high-end designers like Miu Miu are into the sporty pieces, too.
Miu Miu | $2,435
6. Colored Lenses
How could we ever forget about Lil' Kim's red Chanel glasses? Mandy Moore even had a similar pair. You might as well grab one, too because fashion girls are already up on the rose-colored trend.
Shady Lady | $40
7. Utility Pants
Cargo pants with way too many pockets were huge in the early 2000s. So big that they quickly became a major fashion don't. But the utility pants have received a modern upgrade, and all of the style stars are obsessed once again.
$127
8. Oversized Hoops
Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Alicia Keys couldn't get enough of huge round hoops in the early 2000s. But that's not the only decade that these trendy jewels have made a chic fashion appearance in. We've seen these babies pop up in the '70s, '80s, and '90s. So it's safe to go ahead and invest in a good pair that you can wear for years to come.
Jennifer Fisher | $375