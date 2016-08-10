7 Reasons to Love Drop-Waist Dresses

Are you in the market for a bit of relief from the slip dress mania that has ruled 2016? Us too. While we still love the '90s-inspired silhouette, it feels like the right time to change things up. Here to provide a romantic counterbalance to the no-nonsense slip is the drop-waist dress.

Delpozo and Victoria, Victoria Beckham have shown exaggerated versions of the drop-waist in the last few seasons, while a more wearable, everyday version of the look has trickled down into collections from Rachel Zoe, Rebecca Taylor, and RED Valentino this summer.

As to where you might go and what you might do in said romantic dress, the answer is everywhere and everything, actually. A midi-length number from Baum Und Pferdgarten is perfect for cocktail hour somewhere fancy, while Zara’s embroidered mini version feels like something out of a fashion fairy tale. Ahead, shop the 7 prettiest drop-waist dresses to wear this summer.