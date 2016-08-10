7 Reasons to Love Drop-Waist Dresses

Are you in the market for a bit of relief from the slip dress mania that has ruled 2016? Us too. While we still love the '90s-inspired silhouette, it feels like the right time to change things up. Here to provide a romantic counterbalance to the no-nonsense slip is the drop-waist dress.
Delpozo and Victoria, Victoria Beckham have shown exaggerated versions of the drop-waist in the last few seasons, while a more wearable, everyday version of the look has trickled down into collections from Rachel Zoe, Rebecca Taylor, and RED Valentino this summer.
As to where you might go and what you might do in said romantic dress, the answer is everywhere and everything, actually. A midi-length number from Baum Und Pferdgarten is perfect for cocktail hour somewhere fancy, while Zara’s embroidered mini version feels like something out of a fashion fairy tale. Ahead, shop the 7 prettiest drop-waist dresses to wear this summer.
1. Interview-Worthy
This navy Rebecca Taylor dress would make a great first impression on your potential new boss—just add pumps, a low ponytail and your best structured tote.
Rebecca Taylor available at rebeccataylor.com | $169 (originally $350)
4. Ballerina-Esque
This splurge-worthy dress from Delpozo reminds us of something an off-duty ballerina might wear. Paging Misty Copeland...
Delpozo available at net-a-porter.com | $1250
5. Cocktail Hour
Put a dressy spin on the trend by pairing a midi-length drop-waist dress with some cool statement earrings and a pair of strappy high-heel sandals.
Baum Und Pferdgarten available at johnlewis.com | $399
6. Girly
The demure neckline and prim bow on this Red Valentino dress give it an especially feminine feel.
Red Valentino available at farfetch.com | $595
7. Beachy
This metallic and tassel-adorned drop-waist frock from Rachel Zoe would be perfect with lace-up sandals and a colorful clutch for sunset cocktails by the ocean.
Rachel Zoe Collection available at net-a-porter.com | $345